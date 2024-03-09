Bolick fires career-high 46 points as Road Warriors disconnect FiberXers

MANILA, Philippines – Robert Bolick tallied a new career-high 46 points and towed the NLEX Road Warriors to back-to-back wins in the PBA Philippine Cup, this time sending the Converge FiberXers to their fourth straight loss, 115-93, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Saturday.

Bolick exploded in the second half, dropping 28 points in the final two periods. He also had eight assists and five rebounds.

The game was close at the half, with NLEX leading by just two, 54-52.

The hotshot guard then almost single-handedly outscored the FiberXers in the third quarter, scattering 18 points against Converge’s 19 to increase NLEX’s to 13, 84-71.

The Road Warriors then kept their foot on the gas, leading by as much as 22, 99-77, with a Dom Fajardo deuce with five minutes remaining.

Converge tried to claw back, cutting the deficit to 15, 89-104. But Bolick, Robbie Herndon and Edgar Charcos teamed up as NLEX regained the 22-point lead, 111-89, with a 7-0 run.

The former San Beda star reset his career high with a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and set the final score.

Bolick’s previous career high came in 2022, when the then-NorthPort Batang Pier guard dropped 44 points against Meralco.

The spitfire guard was the only NLEX starter in double digits.

Herndon, Jhan Nermal and Baser Amer had 17, 13 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench.

Justin Arana had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists for Converge.

Santos added 18 for the FiberXers.

The Road Warriors are now holding a 3-1 win-loss record, while Converge is yet to notch a win in four games in the All-Filipino conference.

NLEX will next face the red-hot Blackwater Bossing on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

Converge, on the other hand, will try to break the dry spell against the debuting Magnolia Hotshots next Saturday.