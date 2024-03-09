Lady Tams rip Lady Falcons to end 2-game slump

MANILA, Philippines -- The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws arrested a two-game skid as they made quick work of the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-13, 25-22, 25-17, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Faida Bakanke led the charge for the Lady Tamaraws with a game-high 14 points off 13 attacks and a block.

Gerzel Petallo and Chenie Tagaod both had 12 markers apiece for FEU.

Following a too-close-for-comfort second set, the Morayta-based volleybelles poured in a massive game in the third set, as they led 17-10 late.

After back-to-back points by Adamson capped by a kill by Ayesha Juegos, an error gave FEU a free point, 18-12.

The Lady Falcons tried to stage a comeback, cutting the lead to five, 16-21, with a block by Mayang Nuique on Alyzza Devosora.

The two teams then traded points, punctuated by an attack error by Ann Asis to keep Adamson alive, 22-17.

FEU ended the game with back-to-back points by Devosora and an error by the San Marcelino-based squad.

The Lady Tamaraws' offensive game was on point, pouring in 50 won points on attacks compared to 30 for the Lady Falcons.

Juegos was the lone Adamson player in double gitits with 10 points.

Nuique added nine, while Ishie Lalongisip had eight.

FEU rose to 3-3 in the season, good for solo fourth, while Adamson dropped to 2-3.

Adamson will try to bounce back against Ateneo next on Wednesday, March 13. FEU, meanwhile, will also face the Blue Eagles on Sunday, March 17, in their final first round game.