LPU-B, Olivarez join CEU in UCAL semis

Philstar.com
March 9, 2024 | 6:42pm
LPU-B, Olivarez join CEU in UCAL semis
Alpha Bah dominates the paint for LPU-Batangas.
MANILA, Philippines -- Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas and Olivarez College dispatched their respective quarterfinals foes to claim their spots in the Final Four cast Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum Season 6 at the Paco Arena on Saturday, March 9.

The Pirates banked on a huge second half effort to blow past University of Batangas Brahmans, 109-80; while the Sea Lions fended off the Supremos, 90-86, to join Centro Escolar University Scorpions in the semifinals.

The twin towers of Alpha Bah and Edward De Chavez provided a deadly one-two punch for LPU-Batangas with each of them unloading 30 points apiece.

Bah anchored the Pirates defensively after also collecting 12 rebounds, six steals and a block while De Chavez also had his share in manning the paint with 16 rebounds on top of five assists, two steals and a block.

Bhencent Butuyan also added 19 points and 10 rebounds while Tristan Gad added 11 points. Captain Kurt Laput also orchestrated LPU’s offense with six points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.

The Pirates started pulling away in the third frame when it outscored the Brahmans 33-21 and even put their defensive efforts a notch higher in the final frame, limiting the opponent to just 15 while exploding for 33.

The Sea Lions, on the other hand, used a balanced attack to overcome the tough stand from the Supremos with four players scoring in double figures.

Mark Gallano led the way with an all-around effort of 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while Hakim Albasse added 18 points and 17 rebounds. John  Umali and Iverson Aquiatan were the other double digit scorers with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

