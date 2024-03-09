^

Sports

Tropang Giga escape previously unbeaten Dyip

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 9, 2024 | 6:12pm
Tropang Giga escape previously unbeaten Dyip
TNT's Jayson Castro (17) came up big for the Tropang Giga.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang Giga squeaked past the gritty Terrafirma, 100-97, to deal the Dyip’s first loss in the PBA Philippine Cup Saturday afternoon at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Jayson Castro turned in a vintage performance, finishing with 23 points in 27 minutes off the bench.

The Dyip held a 78-76 lead in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, thanks to a 3-pointer by Javi Gomez de Liano.

An 11-4 run by TNT, capped by a pair of free throws by Henry Galinato, turned the tides to the Tropang Giga’s side as they took an 87-80 lead with less than seven minutes remaining in the game.

Gelo Alolino halted the run with a floater, but Calvin Oftana was quick to douse the fire with a jumper.

Isaac Go then powered with a layup on the other end, to cut the lead to five, 84-89.

A trey by Glenn Khobuntin pushed the lead to eight, 92-84, with 5:08 to go.

Stephen Holt and Go answered with a trey and a layup to keep the Dyip within striking distance, 92-89, with 3:36 left in the game.

After Terrafirma cut the lead to two, 94-92, with a 3-pointer by Aldrech Ramos, Oftana punched in a layup to help TNT keep its distance.

Holt answered with a trey on the other end, but Oftana made a pair of free throws to maintain the three point lead, 98-95, with 90 seconds left.

Juami Tiongson then hit a jumper to inch closer, 97-98, with a minute and six seconds to go.

Terrafirma had multiple chances to take the lead, but they could not get over the hump.

A pair of freebies by Castro iced the game with six seconds remaining, as 3-pointers by Gomez de Liano and Tiongson failed to hit the mark as time expired.

Oftana and Khobuntin backstopped Castro’s big game with 19 points apiece.
Galinato had 17 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Holt led Terrafirma with a near triple-double of 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Tiongson added 21 points and seven boards.

Both teams are now holding 2-1 records.

