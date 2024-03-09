^

Poyos powers Golden Tigresses past Blue Eagles

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 9, 2024 | 5:44pm
Angeline Poyos (17) poured in a career high 26 points for UST.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Super rookie Angeline Poyos spearheaded UST’s sweep of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19, to aid the Golden Tigresses to their fifth straight win in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Poyos had a career-high 26 points for UST, which rolled to its fifth straight win in the tournament.

It was an easy win for the Tigresses, who asserted their mastery over the Blue Eagles right from the get-go.

With UST leading by just one, 18-17, in the third set thanks to a block by AC Miner, the Espana-based squad secured three straight points capped by an attack error by Miner, 21-17.

This separation was enough for the Tigresses, as errors killed the chances of Ateneo.

A Poyos kill through blockers ended the set and the match, 25-19.

Reg Jurado chipped in 12 points for UST.

Lyann de Guzman had 11 markers for Ateneo, all coming from attacks.

She was the lone Blue Eagle in double figures, as Zel Tsunashima followed with eight.

UST was able to win 50 points off attacks, compared to Ateneo’s 28.

The Tigresses remain unscathed in five contests, while the Katipunan-based squad dropped to 1-4.

UST will be facing the UP Fighting Maroons next, while the Blue Eagles will go head-to-head with the Adamson Lady Falcons.

Both games will be on Wednesday.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
