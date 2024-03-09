^

PLDT pummels Capital1 Solar in PVL

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 9, 2024 | 5:11pm
PLDT pummels Capital1 Solar in PVL
The PLDT High Speed Hitters are now holding a 3-1 record in the PVL
Premier Volleyball League

Games Tuesday
(PhilSports Arena)
4 p.m. -- Creamline vs Strong Group Athletics
6 p.m. -- Galeries Tower vs Nxled

MANILA, Philippines -- PLDT vented its ire on Capital1 Solar with an unforgiving 25-13, 25-15, 25-16 victory Saturday that kept the former inside the magic four in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Savannah Davison played like a cannonball and dropped a match-best 22-point effort that she laced with 19 bazooka kills as she powered the High Speed Hitters to their third win in four outings, good enough to keep it in the top four.

Davison later said she could be better.

“I always think there's room for improvement, you know when you look at how many attempts I had, I could definitely do better in terms of keeping the ball on the court,” said Davison.

“Moving forward, we could try to do better everyday,” she added.

The recent result was PLDT’s response to its stinging 25-16, 25-23, 25-21 defeat to Petro Gazz last week.

“Yung lesson dun kailangan namin irecover agad, yung win na ito result ng kinorrect namin last game,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort.

Ricafort also praised his bench, headed by Erika Santos’ six hits, for stepping up when needed.

“Happy with the win, happy naka-contribute role players,” he said.

Interestingly, the win came at the expense of PLDT’s former mentor Roger Gorayeb, who is now with Capital1.

The Solar Spikers dropped to 1-3.

