UAAP men's volleyball: Tamaraws trample Falcons; Blue Eagles soar

MANILA, Philippines -- The Far Eastern University Tamaraws barged back into the win column after sweeping the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19, in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Four FEU players ended in double figures as they showed strength in numbers.

Dryx Saavedra finished with 14 points, while Martin Bugaoan had 11.

Andrei Delicana and Jayjay Javelona had 10 markers apiece.

After starting slow and barely squeaking past the Falcons, 25-23, the Tamaraws regained their strong form and completed the sweep.

Late in the third set, FEU led by just one, 16-15, before unleashing three straight points to take a 19-15 lead.

This lead was insurmountable, as the Falcons could not get any closer.

A block on John Gay gave the Tamaraws a six point lead, 23-17, to cap a mini 2-0 run.

Jude Aguilar tried to spark the comeback with a kill, but FEU simply could not be stopped.

A Bugaoan kill ended Adamson's misery, 25-19.

Francis Casas was the lone Adamson player in double figures with 17 points.

Meanwhile, the Ateneo Blue Eagles sent the UST Golden Spikers to their fourth straight defeat in a five-set thriller, 15-25, 32-20, 20-25, 25-20, 17-15 earlier in the day.

With the game going into a tight fifth set, Ateneo took a slim 13-12 lead.

An error by Jian Salarzon gave UST a fighting chance, but Amil Pacinio retook the lead for the Blue Eagles.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Josh Ybanez tried to carry the Golden Spikers to the win, punching in back-to-back points that sandwiched a crucial net touch by UST to tie the fifth set up at 15.

Kennedy Batas and Salarzon then teamed up to end the game, 17-15.

Four Blue Eagles scored in double digits, with Salarzon leading the pack with 22 big points. Batas followed suit with 18 markers.

Jettlee Gopio had 17 points and Pacinio had 15 points, respectively.

Ybanez had 31 points for UST, while Paul Colinares (18) and Gboy de Vega (16) also helped carry the load offensively.

FEU is now holding a 5-1 win-loss record. Ateneo is now in solo fourth spot with 3-2 slate.

Adamson and UST both dropped to 2-3.