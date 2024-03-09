^

Sports

Valdez stresses importance of rest for Creamline's success

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 9, 2024 | 11:45am
Valdez stresses importance of rest for Creamline's success
Creamline's Alyssa Valdez
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Rest and recovery are the key components to success for Alyssa Valdez and the Creamline Cool Smashers as they aim to keep their crown in the ongoing 2024 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Competing against a field of 11 other teams in a single round robin format, playing at full strength the whole conference is a tough task.

But for the Cool Smashers, who have had the luxury of shuffling their player rotation game-in, game-out, managing the players' playing time has been a little bit easier.

“Well, I think that’s one of the advantages [of Creamline] also, kasi as you’ve said, napakahaba ng conference. But we have ample time to prepare for each and every game,” said Valdez after the Cool Smashers’ three-set drubbing of the Galeries Tower Highrisers on Thursday.

Armed with a 19-woman lineup, Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses has been shuffling his choices on available players per game. During matches, he also gets his stars, like Valdez, Tots Carlos, and Jema Galanza, some time off with a more than capable bench ready at his call.

During their game against the Highrisers, Valdez and company had some time to rest on the sidelines, as the likes of Lorie Bernardo, Rose Vargas and Bea Bonafe were able to see minutes in the match.

Though still getting their feet wet on most games, those small breaks in between are proving pivotal for the Cool Smashers.

For Valdez herself, she admitted the growing need for recovery, with some of the players in the team already among the veterans.

“[It’s] very crucial… Laging biruan lang din naman sa team namin but definitely isa kami sa mga teams na matatagal na dito sa PVL and isa kami sa mga teams na mas madami din talagang veterans so we take that as an advantage for us,” she said.

As for their progress so far, it’s been a steady climb for the PVL powerhouse. But under the tutelage of Meneses and the rest of his coaching staff, Valdez believes they’re still on the road to success.

“Very slow and steady start din talaga for us but I guess, we’ll take it. We learn from every game and that’s the most important thing. Every game din talagang madami nakikita na kailangan pa icorrect sa amin,” she said.
 
“So, we have to accept it and take it na ganito yung nilalaro namin and eventually, hopefully mas tumaas and mas magimprove pa kami every single game. Sila coach na bahala sa amin but we’re just really gonna listen to them.”

The Cool Smashers see action next on Tuesday, March 12, against the listless Strong Group Athletics as they seek win No. 4.

ALYSSA VALDEZ

CREAMLINE COOL SMASHERS

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
