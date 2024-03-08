Pacquiao, Conor Benn reignite fight talks

Manny Pacquiao poses with British boxer Connor Benn. Also in the photo is MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons and British promoter Eddie Hearn.

MANILA, Philippines – A fight between Manny Pacquiao and undefeated prospect Conor Benn again gained traction after the two met at a boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Friday.

Pacquiao, who is the oil-rich Middle Eastern powerhouse for the upcoming heavyweight bout between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou, crossed paths with the 27-year-old Benn at the weigh-in, immediately drawing attention from the media.

“One reporter came up, mentioned some stuff, and all of a sudden it was like chaos. It was like a feeding frenzy, like the fight was happening,” said Sean Gibbons, president of MP Promotions, who is also with Pacquiao in Riyadh.

“You have reporters sticking their mics in Manny's face, in Conor’s. Next thing you know, [they're] like 'do a face-off’,” he continued.

Pacquiao and Gibbons will be ringside at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh for Joshua-Ngannou upon the invitation of His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, which promotes the fight.

There had been previous talks about a showdown between Pacquiao and the British Benn 23-0 (14 knockouts), son of former champion Nigel Benn, but none have come into fruition.

But Friday’s meet-up inevitably breathed new life into the idea.

“So long story short, like Conor Benn said 'from idols to rivals',” said Gibbons.

“Manny Pacquiao had the itch to fight ever since his political campaign ended. We've been working on things. So if an opportunity comes up and His Excellency Turki wants to put this fight on in Saudi Arabia, Manny Pacquiao is ready to go.”

The 45-year-old Pacquiao hasn’t fought professionally since losing to Yordenis Ugas in 2021. But he took on Korean vlogger DK Yoo in an exhibition match in 2022, and is reportedly scheduled to do the same against Muay Thai superstar Buakaw Banchamek next month in Bangkok.