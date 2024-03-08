9 squads duke it out in new Spikers’ Turf season

Cignal, Criss Cross, D’Navigators Iloilo, Maverick Hard Hitters, PGCJ-Navy, Philippine Air Force, Richmarc Sports 3B, Savouge Athletics and VNS-Nasty will be facing off in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference.

MANILA, Philippines – Men’s volleyball takes center stage this time as the Spikers’ Turf unveils its new season with nine teams, including defending champion Cignal and newbie but highly touted Criss Cross eyeing glory in the Open Conference unfurling Wednesday at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Headed by Bryan Bagunas, the HD Spikers are tipped to extend their dynastic reign and add to their impressive collection of a league record six championships when they open their campaign over a much-improved field.

“We’re very much excited this conference kasi mas marami teams kasali. We will do our best to defend our crown,” said Cignal coach Dexter Clamor during Friday’s season launch in Pasig.

While the field is equally strong, Criss Cross, a Rebisco-owned franchise, should emerge as the toughest challenge for Cignal as the former has tapped Thai coach Tai Bundit to handle the team as well as top caliber players Marck Espejo, Rex Intal, Ysay Marasigan and Ish Polvorosa among others.

“This is the first time to coach the men’s team, I need to learn more,” said Bundit, who used to coach the Ateneo Lady Eagles and the Creamline Cool Smashers.

The other clubs seeing action are D’Navigators Iloilo, Maverick Hard Hitters, PGCJ-Navy, Philippine Air Force, Richmarc Sports 3B, Savouge Athletics and VNS-Nasty.

League president Alyssa Valdez and tournament director and commissioner Mozzy Ravena promises an exciting season as it brings the league to other venues outside the Paco Arena.

“We have very solid teams, maglalaro nine teams ng quality games that fans and supporters are looking for,” said Valdez.

“Malaking bagay that we’re bringing it to different venues, makikita iba’t ibang audience, ma-e-enganyo talaga sila manood,” said Ravena.

Cignal’s Sienna Olaso vowed to bring the same passion they have from the Premier Volleyball League to covering all matches in the Spikers’ Turf.

“The venue choices speak of the commitment of the organizers to up the level of men’s volleyball,” said Olaso. “By the same token, kung paano i-cover women’s volleyball, ganun din din namin ico-cover Spikers’ Turf.”