^

Sports

9 squads duke it out in new Spikers’ Turf season

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 8, 2024 | 3:20pm
9 squads duke it out in new Spikersâ�� Turf season
Cignal, Criss Cross, D’Navigators Iloilo, Maverick Hard Hitters, PGCJ-Navy, Philippine Air Force, Richmarc Sports 3B, Savouge Athletics and VNS-Nasty will be facing off in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference.
Spikers' Turf

MANILA, Philippines – Men’s volleyball takes center stage this time as the Spikers’ Turf unveils its new season with nine teams, including defending champion Cignal and newbie but highly touted Criss Cross eyeing glory in the Open Conference unfurling Wednesday at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Headed by Bryan Bagunas, the HD Spikers are tipped to extend their dynastic reign and add to their impressive collection of a league record six championships when they open their campaign over a much-improved field.

“We’re very much excited this conference kasi mas marami teams kasali. We will do our best to defend our crown,” said Cignal coach Dexter Clamor during Friday’s season launch in Pasig.

While the field is equally strong, Criss Cross, a Rebisco-owned franchise, should emerge as the toughest challenge for Cignal as the former has tapped Thai coach Tai Bundit to handle the team as well as top caliber players Marck Espejo, Rex Intal, Ysay Marasigan and Ish Polvorosa among others.

“This is the first time to coach the men’s team, I need to learn more,” said Bundit, who used to coach the Ateneo Lady Eagles and the Creamline Cool Smashers.

The other clubs seeing action are D’Navigators Iloilo, Maverick Hard Hitters, PGCJ-Navy, Philippine Air Force, Richmarc Sports 3B, Savouge Athletics and VNS-Nasty.

League president Alyssa Valdez and tournament director and commissioner Mozzy Ravena promises an exciting season as it brings the league to other venues outside the Paco Arena.

“We have very solid teams, maglalaro nine teams ng quality games that fans and supporters are looking for,” said Valdez.

“Malaking bagay that we’re bringing it to different venues, makikita iba’t ibang audience, ma-e-enganyo talaga sila manood,” said Ravena.

Cignal’s Sienna Olaso vowed to bring the same passion they have from the Premier Volleyball League to covering all matches in the Spikers’ Turf.

“The venue choices speak of the commitment of the organizers to up the level of men’s volleyball,” said Olaso. “By the same token, kung paano i-cover women’s volleyball, ganun din din namin ico-cover Spikers’ Turf.”

vuukle comment

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Aces for Ruby, Uy

Aces for Ruby, Uy

18 hours ago
Flip Ruby turned a casual night of golf into a joyous celebration with a hole-in-one on No. 18 of Club Intramuros in Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Fuel Masters, Kings return to action

Fuel Masters, Kings return to action

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Ginebra vs Rain or Shine On deck and raring to make their runs in PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup are two semifinalists from...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi 4 shots adrift in Singapore Women's Open

Malixi 4 shots adrift in Singapore Women's Open

By Jan Veran | 23 hours ago
Rianne Malixi stayed in top form coming off a break, delivering an impressive three-under 69 to trail clubhouse leader Korean...
Sports
fbtw
Japanese sensation Inoue stakes super-bantamweight titles vs Nery

Japanese sensation Inoue stakes super-bantamweight titles vs Nery

2 days ago
Japan's undisputed super-bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue on Wednesday promised a "white-hot fight" as he announced...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers showcase depth in dominating Highrisers

Cool Smashers showcase depth in dominating Highrisers

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Creamline went deep and unleashed the full might of its talented bench as it turned back Galeries Tower, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UE beefs up Lady Warriors coaching staff

UE beefs up Lady Warriors coaching staff

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Following the suspension of UE head coach Jerry Yee, the Lady Red Warriors have tapped an assistant coach and a player of...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic books another triple-double as Nuggets trounce Celtics

Jokic books another triple-double as Nuggets trounce Celtics

4 hours ago
Nikola Jokic bagged his 20th triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets held off the Boston Celtics, 115-109, in their...
Sports
fbtw
Matsuyama eyes unique collection of wins in Arnold Palmer Invitational&nbsp;

Matsuyama eyes unique collection of wins in Arnold Palmer Invitational 

5 hours ago
Hideki Matsuyama has already won prestigious tournaments hosted by golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. He’s...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina voice talent makes mark in international esports scene

Filipina voice talent makes mark in international esports scene

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Mika Fabella is no stranger to the world stage, having been part of the talent pool for the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with