Dyip overtake Road Warriors for 2nd straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 3, 2024 | 6:13pm
Terrafirma's Juami Tiongson (3)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Terrafirma Dyip came from 13 points down and rolled to their second straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup after squeaking past the NLEX Road Warriors, 99-95, Sunday afternoon at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

NLEX led by as much as 13 points, 39-26, in the second quarter with a layup by Jhan Nermal.

Slowly, however, Terrafirma nipped away the lead and cut the deficit and led by one, 61-60, at the 6:36 mark of the third quarter.

But the Road Warriors grabbed the lead back heading into the fourth quarter, 73-70.

A 3-pointer by Robert Bolick gave NLEX a one-point lead, 87-86, with less than six minutes remaining in the game.

A pair of free throws by JP Calvo and a jumper by Stephen Holt gave Dyip a 90-87 cushion, which they never let go.

With NLEX trailing by two, 93-95, with 2:34 left following freebies by Bolick, Anthony Semerad had a chance to take the lead but he muffed his 3-pointer.

Sean Anthony also had the opportunity to tie the game up as he drove to the rim for a layup with about a minute remaining, but he missed the open shot.

A pair of shots from the charity stripe by Isaac Go pushed the lead to four, 97-93.

Dave Marcelo was able to cut the lead to two, 97-95, with 51 seconds remaining, and the Road Warriors were able to force a turnover on the other end.

However, Bolick also committed a turnover with about 25 seconds to go to all but seal the deal.

Free throws by Calvo iced the game with 22 seconds remaining, 99-95.
On the other end, Semerad missed a 3-pointer, and Anthony grabbed the offensive board.

Once again, he missed a gimmie that would have cut the lead.

With the win, Terrafirma is now holding a 2-0 record in the conference, its first since the 2016 Governors’ Cup.

Juami Tiongson had 21 points and three assists for the Dyip. Javi Gomez-de Liano added 18 off the bench.

Bolick finished with a game-high 29 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the 1-1 NLEX.

