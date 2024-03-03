Tamaraws survive Ybanez, Golden Spikers

MANILA, Philippines -- The Far Eastern University Tamaraws withstood a 30-point explosion by reigning Most Valuable Player Josh Ybanez and edged the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers, 28-26, 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-12, to stay unscathed in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Ybanez had 25 attacks, three blocks and two service aces, but it was not enough for UST to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

With the Tamaraws leading by two, 9-11, in the fifth set, Ybanez powered in a kill to inch closer, 10-11.

A big block by UST then tied the game up.

Despite the big momentum swing, the Tamaraws found their bearings and got to within the match point, 14-11, after three straight points.

Gboy de Vega had a big attack that went off the blockers to save the match point.

Dryx Saavedra, then, ended the match with a kill that went off the block, 15-11.

FEU’s JJ Javelona and Andrei Delicana both had 18 points for the Tamaraws.

Martin Bugaoan added 16 markers.

For UST, Jay dela Noche had 17 markers to lead the Golden Spikers.

With the win, FEU is now holding a 4-0 record.

UST dropped their second straight game as it is now at 2-2.

The Tamaraws will be figuring in a collision course as they take on the defending champions National University Bulldogs, which are sporting a 3-1 record, on Wednesday.

The Golden Spikers, meanwhile, will try to go back to the winning column against the Ateneo Blue Eagles next Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Adamson Soaring Falcons swept the UE Red Warriors, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23.

Francis Casas led Adamson with 14 points, while Joel Menor added 12 markers.

Joshua Pozas spearheaded the Red Warriors with 10 points.