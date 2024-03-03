^

Sports

Suspended UE coach blasts UAAP decision

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 3, 2024 | 1:59pm
Suspended UE coach blasts UAAP decision
UE head coach Jerry Yee
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines — UE head coach Jerry Yee has been suspended by the UAAP for the remainder of the Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament, the league announced Sunday.

Yee, whose Lady Warriors face the Adamson Lady Falcons later today at the Mall of Asia Arena, will not be able to call the shots for the rest of the year for allegedly committing acts inconsistent with the league.

“The decision follows a complaint raised by a member school against Coach Yee on account of conduct violative of the purposes of the UAAP - a platform for Member Universities to foster camaraderie and fair play,” the league statement read.

The longtime volleyball coach cried foul over the decision, saying it is “uncalled for” and without due process.

“Well I think it’s uncalled for and parang walang due process. I mean, hindi naman ako nakunan ng side about this,” said Yee.

“Nagulat din ako eh. Kumbaga may ganito pa pala. Gulat and surprised.”

He also released a press statement with the help of a legal team.

“I express my utmost disappointment with the UAAP board’s decision to suspend me for the rest of the season,” the statement said.

Though the UAAP did not name the member school that raised the complaint in their official announcement, Yee mentioned Adamson University extensively in his press statement.

Yee was the head coach of the Lady Falcons last year where they were able to finish as bronze medalists.

“For the record, the decision to part ways with Adamson was a mutual one,” Yee's statement read.

However, the bright future of the Lady Falcons was derailed following Yee’s departure and the loss of key players such as Trisha Tubu, Kate Santiago and Louie Romero, who turned pro.

The troika are now with Yee’s club team, the Farm Fresh Foxies in the Premier Volleyball League.

Because of the suspension, Yee will be unable to support the Lady Warriors in their campaign, as he will also be denied entry to the playing venue.

Assistant coach Obet Vital will be leading the helm in his absence as Yee and UE try to appeal the board’s decision.

“My commitment to restoring a winning culture to the UE Lady Warriors remains steadfast despite the tremendous disadvantage we now face as a team without its leader. Nonetheless, I will continue to perform my duties as coach to the Lady Warriors despite this unmerited decision by the board,” said Yee.

Currently, UE sports a 1-2 record halfway through UAAP Season 86's first round. 

vuukle comment

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cone rules out Monday-only practice

Cone rules out Monday-only practice

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Gilas head coach Tim Cone said yesterday the option of scheduling Monday-only practice during the PBA Philippine Cup to prepare...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater in command

Blackwater in command

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
With RK Ilagan and Troy Rosario leading a collective effort, the Bossing claimed the scalp of TNT, 87-76, to grab the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Up next: 40,000 points

Up next: 40,000 points

15 hours ago
Father Time is likely to take another loss on Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
So far, so good for HD Spikers

So far, so good for HD Spikers

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Cignal and Ces Molina flexed their muscles to overpower Galeries Tower, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17, and stay unbeaten in two starts...
Sports
fbtw
Bianca shoots 69 with 293-yard drives

Bianca shoots 69 with 293-yard drives

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan produced her best round so far – a three-under 69 on moving day – to improve her standing in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blackwater's Ilagan steps up for injury-hampered Nambatac

Blackwater's Ilagan steps up for injury-hampered Nambatac

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
New Blackwater acquisition Rey Nambatac played just five minutes against the TNT Tropang Giga on Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
LeBron reaches 40,000 scoring milestone

LeBron reaches 40,000 scoring milestone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Another feather in the cap for the ageless King.
Sports
fbtw
Tiger wins USGA Bob Jones Award as Shinnecock gets 2036 US Open

Tiger wins USGA Bob Jones Award as Shinnecock gets 2036 US Open

5 hours ago
Tiger Woods, the 15-time major champion who redefined golf and inspired a generation of talent, was awarded the US Golf Association's...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen cruises to 'unbelievable' Red Bull one-two in Bahrain

Verstappen cruises to 'unbelievable' Red Bull one-two in Bahrain

5 hours ago
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen began his title defense in flawless fashion on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) when...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle recovers, dominates Ateneo

La Salle recovers, dominates Ateneo

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Reigning champion La Salle wasted no chance barging back into the winner’s circle with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-22 mastery...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with