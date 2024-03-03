Suspended UE coach blasts UAAP decision

MANILA, Philippines — UE head coach Jerry Yee has been suspended by the UAAP for the remainder of the Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament, the league announced Sunday.

Yee, whose Lady Warriors face the Adamson Lady Falcons later today at the Mall of Asia Arena, will not be able to call the shots for the rest of the year for allegedly committing acts inconsistent with the league.

“The decision follows a complaint raised by a member school against Coach Yee on account of conduct violative of the purposes of the UAAP - a platform for Member Universities to foster camaraderie and fair play,” the league statement read.

The longtime volleyball coach cried foul over the decision, saying it is “uncalled for” and without due process.

“Well I think it’s uncalled for and parang walang due process. I mean, hindi naman ako nakunan ng side about this,” said Yee.

“Nagulat din ako eh. Kumbaga may ganito pa pala. Gulat and surprised.”

He also released a press statement with the help of a legal team.

“I express my utmost disappointment with the UAAP board’s decision to suspend me for the rest of the season,” the statement said.

Though the UAAP did not name the member school that raised the complaint in their official announcement, Yee mentioned Adamson University extensively in his press statement.

Yee was the head coach of the Lady Falcons last year where they were able to finish as bronze medalists.

“For the record, the decision to part ways with Adamson was a mutual one,” Yee's statement read.

However, the bright future of the Lady Falcons was derailed following Yee’s departure and the loss of key players such as Trisha Tubu, Kate Santiago and Louie Romero, who turned pro.

The troika are now with Yee’s club team, the Farm Fresh Foxies in the Premier Volleyball League.

Because of the suspension, Yee will be unable to support the Lady Warriors in their campaign, as he will also be denied entry to the playing venue.

Assistant coach Obet Vital will be leading the helm in his absence as Yee and UE try to appeal the board’s decision.

“My commitment to restoring a winning culture to the UE Lady Warriors remains steadfast despite the tremendous disadvantage we now face as a team without its leader. Nonetheless, I will continue to perform my duties as coach to the Lady Warriors despite this unmerited decision by the board,” said Yee.

Currently, UE sports a 1-2 record halfway through UAAP Season 86's first round.