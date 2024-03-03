LeBron reaches 40,000 scoring milestone

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 28: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after a116-112 win against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on February 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

MANILA, Philippines -- Another feather in the cap for the ageless King.

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points, a feat earlier thought was untouchable.

James was able to reach the milestone in the opening minutes of the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Denver Nuggets.

He drove against his defender, Michael Porter Jr., spun and finished with a lefty layup to give the Lakers a 37-32 lead.

In the Lakers’ last game, James finished with 31 points against the Washington Wizards, putting him to just nine points from the 40,000 mark.

And now, he has done it.

The 39-year-old forward currently has nine points, nine assists and two rebounds as Los Angeles leads the defending champions, 75-71.

Considered by many as the greatest NBA player of all time, James surpassed the long-standing record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last year.