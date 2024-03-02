PAL Interclub golf: Eastridge presses title bid, ties Del Monte at helm

MANILA, Philippines – Eastridge boldy signaled its pursuit of a PAL Interclub breakthrough, upstaging Del Monte on its home turf as it assembled 107 points to force a tie with the host in the second round of the Men’s Regular tournament in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon Saturday.

Edison Tabalin and Ronel Taga-an matched 37-point outputs, one-under par in stroke play, while Alexander Bisera backed them up with 33 points as the Binangonan-based squad caught up the erstwhile leaders at 211.

Del Monte, which took control after the first round at Pueblo de Oro in Cagayan de Oro, failed to cash in on its local knowledge and struggled with 102 points.

“The boys were fired up,” said Eastridge team captain Gimo Asuncion.

Looking ahead to the crucial Sunday’s round, also at Del Monte, Asuncion acknowledged the need for a few adjustments while remaining optimistic about their chances.

“Still two days to go. Anything can still happen. We hope and pray we finish strong,” he said.

Defending champion Manila Southwoods matched Eastridge’s 107 points but remained eight points behind the joint leaders at 203.

Tabalin, one of six Davao players on the team, gunned down five birdies against four bogeys while Taga-an came through with four birdies against three bogeys.

Jovencio Lusterio redeemed himself from a lackluster showing at Pueblo de Oro Friday, leading Del Monte with 39 points, spiked by four birdies against a bogey. Romeo Jaraula, however, settled for a 34 and Xhylas Luzon chipped in 29 points.

Southwoods rebounded impressively from its 96-point output at Pueblo, posting 107 points. Pro-bound Aidric Chan and Ryan Monsalve scored 37 and 36 points, respectively, while Lanz Uy added a 34.

South Pacific was at distant fourth with 171 points.

Meanwhile, Cebu Country Club maintained its lead in the Founder’s division, amassing 96 points for 194 as Peter Tyler Po III scored 34 points and Mark Anthony Dy and Bayani Jess Garcia added 31 apiece.

Five points back was Valley Golf, which pooled a 189 after a 96 with Damas Wong, Marvin Mendoza and Kirby Lachica, scoring 33, 32 and 31 points, respectively.

Nine shots off the pace was Del Monte Team 2, which drew a pair of 33s from Miguel Linaac and Julius Langamin with the 29 of either Crispin Aparilla or Belly Vidal counting for the team.

Canlubang is in third with 182 followed by Riviera Golf and Pueblo de Oro with 181 and 179, respectively.