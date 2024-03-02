^

Sports

PAL Interclub golf: Eastridge presses title bid, ties Del Monte at helm

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 2, 2024 | 7:09pm
PAL Interclub golf: Eastridge presses title bid, ties Del Monte at helm

MANILA, Philippines – Eastridge boldy signaled its pursuit of a PAL Interclub breakthrough, upstaging Del Monte on its home turf as it assembled 107 points to force a tie with the host in the second round of the Men’s Regular tournament in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon Saturday.

Edison Tabalin and Ronel Taga-an matched 37-point outputs, one-under par in stroke play, while Alexander Bisera backed them up with 33 points as the Binangonan-based squad caught up the erstwhile leaders at 211.

Del Monte, which took control after the first round at Pueblo de Oro in Cagayan de Oro, failed to cash in on its local knowledge and struggled with 102 points.

“The boys were fired up,” said Eastridge team captain Gimo Asuncion.

Looking ahead to the crucial Sunday’s round, also at Del Monte, Asuncion acknowledged the need for a few adjustments while remaining optimistic about their chances.

“Still two days to go. Anything can still happen. We hope and pray we finish strong,” he said.

Defending champion Manila Southwoods matched Eastridge’s 107 points but remained eight points behind the joint leaders at 203.

Tabalin, one of six Davao players on the team, gunned down five birdies against four bogeys while Taga-an came through with four birdies against three bogeys.

Jovencio Lusterio redeemed himself from a lackluster showing at Pueblo de Oro Friday, leading Del Monte with 39 points, spiked by four birdies against a bogey. Romeo Jaraula, however, settled for a 34 and Xhylas Luzon chipped in 29 points.

Southwoods rebounded impressively from its 96-point output at Pueblo, posting 107 points. Pro-bound Aidric Chan and Ryan Monsalve scored 37 and 36 points, respectively, while Lanz Uy added a 34.

South Pacific was at distant fourth with 171 points.

Meanwhile, Cebu Country Club maintained its lead in the Founder’s division, amassing 96 points for 194 as Peter Tyler Po III scored 34 points and Mark Anthony Dy and Bayani Jess Garcia added 31 apiece.

Five points back was Valley Golf, which pooled a 189 after a 96 with Damas Wong, Marvin Mendoza and Kirby Lachica, scoring 33, 32 and 31 points, respectively.

Nine shots off the pace was Del Monte Team 2, which drew a pair of 33s from Miguel Linaac and Julius Langamin with the 29 of either Crispin Aparilla or Belly Vidal counting for the team.

Canlubang is in third with 182 followed by Riviera Golf and Pueblo de Oro with 181 and 179, respectively.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas improves 1 spot in FIBA rankings

Gilas improves 1 spot in FIBA rankings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The Philippines has risen by one spot in the latest FIBA World rankings, the basketball federation said.
Sports
fbtw
Heading waiting for Gilas call

Heading waiting for Gilas call

By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
Fil-Australian sharpshooter Jordan Heading is in Adelaide staying in shape for the next National Basketball League season...
Sports
fbtw
Eala loses to Russian, exits W50 Trnava tilt

Eala loses to Russian, exits W50 Trnava tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Alex Eala’s journey in the W50 Trnava in Slovakia came to a screeching halt after suffering a tough three-set loss against...
Sports
fbtw
Bolick steers Road Warriors past Batang Pier in OT win

Bolick steers Road Warriors past Batang Pier in OT win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Robert Bolick exploded for 31 points as he led the NLEX Road Warriors to a triumphant start in the PBA Philippine Cup at the...
Sports
fbtw
We are making Messi work too hard, Martino tells Miami

We are making Messi work too hard, Martino tells Miami

9 hours ago
Inter Miami are expecting too much work from their Argentine star Lionel Messi, coach Gerardo Martino said on Friday (Saturday,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bah drops 36 points as Pirates forge all-Batangas quarters duel vs Brahmans

Bah drops 36 points as Pirates forge all-Batangas quarters duel vs Brahmans

3 hours ago
Alpha Bah made all his 17 free throws on the way to a season-high 36 points as Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas...
Sports
fbtw
Furue takes control; Pagdanganan, Saso rebound

Furue takes control; Pagdanganan, Saso rebound

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
What she lacked in length, Ayaka Furue made up with her exceptional putting as she came away with a four-under 68 to wrest...
Sports
fbtw
Green Spikers edge Blue Eagles for 2nd straight win

Green Spikers edge Blue Eagles for 2nd straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The La Salle Green Spikers held on and broke a valiant stand by the Ateneo Blue Eagles in a five-set affair, 23-25, 25-17,...
Sports
fbtw
Requinton, Garcia return to indoor volleyball with Rebisco-backed King Crunchers

Requinton, Garcia return to indoor volleyball with Rebisco-backed King Crunchers

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Famed beach volleyball duo Jaron Requinton and Jude Garcia are set to make a comeback to indoor volleyball in Spiker’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with