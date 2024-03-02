^

Requinton, Garcia return to indoor volleyball with Rebisco-backed King Crunchers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 2, 2024 | 1:34pm
Requinton, Garcia return to indoor volleyball with Rebisco-backed King Crunchers
Jaron Requinton and Jude Garcia
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines – Famed beach volleyball duo Jaron Requinton and Jude Garcia are set to make a comeback to indoor volleyball in Spiker’s Turf as they reinforce the newly established Criss Cross King Crunchers in the Open Conference set to unfurl later this month.

Known for bannering the Philippines in multiple beach volleyball tournaments abroad, the decorated spikers are expected to produce for the Rebisco-backed team where they join the likes of stars Marck Espejo, Ysay Marasigan, Rex Intal and Kim Malabunga.

During the team’s official launch on Friday, Requinton spoke about transitioning back to the taraflex after years of competing in the sands.

“Sa akin po kasi mga four years din akong nawala sa indoor so malaking adjustment pa yung ginawa ko kasi yung lahat po nung skills na nagagawa ko during training is more like, mga galaw ng beach volleyball,” admitted Requinton. 

“So buti na lang sa mga patience ng mga coaches namin tska ng mga teammates ko na tumutulong sa akin magcheer up, slowly ko naiiba yung mga galawan ko sa loob ng court during training namin.”

Garcia, meanwhile, said that although he and Requinton will be taking a break from beach volleyball, they aren’t necessarily closing any doors, especially with unfinished business still in the balance.

“Hindi pa naman nag-eend yung beach volleyball career namin kasi madami talagang reasons kung bakit kami nagswitch kasi, yun nga, kumbaga ang hirap talaga i-explain kasi 'di namin inaasahan na magsswitch kami to indoor kasi kailangan lang po namin talaga pumili sa future namin sa volleyball. So yun lang, para sa amin, masakit din kasi may ginogoal kami sa beach volleyball,” said the FEU alumnus.

Leading the helm in their return to the taraflex is multi-titled volleyball coach Tai Bundit, who is also making his return to the Philippine volleyball coaching scene after years of inactivity.

Under a new system, the volleyball duo are looking to showcase his signature “heartstrong” mindset.

“Kumbaga, ang hirap i-adjust din yung coaching style kasi syempre galing kaming beach, punta kami sa indoor. Ibang coaching style din siya. So ang inaano namin is happy, and maging heartstrong ganon yung laging sinasabi ni coach Tai sa amin,” said Garcia.

