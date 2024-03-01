^

Dyip stymie FiberXers for winning PBA Philippine Cup start

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 1, 2024 | 6:50pm
Terrafirma's Stephen Holt (2) had an all-around game for the Dyip
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Terrafirma Dyip started their PBA Philippine Cup journey on a high note, turning back a big comeback try by the gritty Converge FiberXers, 107-99, Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Terrafirma led by as much as 24 points, 76-52, in the third quarter with a 3-pointer by Isaac Go.

The FiberXers then unleaded a 23-7 run, following a putback by rookie Inand Fornillos to cut the lead to just eight, 75-83, with 54 seconds remaining in the third canto.

An and-one play by Stephen Holt stopped the bleeding as Terrafirma led by 11, 86-75, heading into the fourth quarter.

Converge continuously tried to come back in the fourth quarter, as they were able to cut the lead to six, 95-101, with a layup by Justin Arana with less than two minutes remaining.

The two teams then missed timely shots as the time winded down. A transition layup by Juami Tiongson broke the dry spell as he hit the dagger with 39 ticks left.

A layup by Alec Stockton nipped the lead anew to six, 97-103, and Converge tried to foul to stop the clock.

The foul came with 10.9 seconds remaining, and Gelo Alolino, then, iced the game with a pair of free throws.

Tiongson led the Dyip with 30 points, with 11 coming in the second frame. He also hauled in five boards.

Holt, this season’s No. 1 pick, had 27 points, nine of which was poured in the first quarter. He also had 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists for Terrafirma.

Stockton and Arana both had 18 markers for the FiberXers. Schonny Winston added 17 off the bench.

Terrafirma will try to win its second straight win in the PBA against NLEX at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the same venue.

Converge, for its part, will try to bounce back against NorthPort also on Sunday.

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE

PBA

TERRAFIRMA DYIP
