Cua eyes another two-title run in PPS Bansalan tennis tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Dhea Cua builds up for a big performance on her home turf next week as she aims for another impressive two-title run in the Palawan Pawnshop national junior tennis circuit’s Gov. Yvonne Cagas Championship unfolding Thursday, February 29, at the Bansalan Tennis Club in Davao del Sur.

Having emerged as a dominant force in the Davao region swing of the nationwide talent-search, the Kidapawan City prodigy recently clinched both the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under crowns in the Gov. Edwin Jubahib Cup in Davao del Norte and the Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas championships in Digos, also in Davao del Sur, over the past two weeks.

But Cua anticipates a tougher challenge this week with top seed Aika Salahuddin and No. 2 Camille Clar posing as formidable rivals in the 16-and-U category, and No. 1 Kyle Sonza and second seed Chelsea Bernaldez are expected to provide strong competition in the 18-and-U class in the Group 3 tournament sponsored by Gov. Yvonne Cagas.

Despite facing higher-ranked opponents, the third-ranked Cua has shown her mettle, determined to extend her winning streak and carry her confidence into the next PPS leg in Cotabato on March 7-11.

Digos City’s Stephen Fuertes also seeks to ride on his recent success at home last week as he top-bills the cast in the boys’ top two age-groups that also drew notable players such as Iñigo Barrios, Julius Otoc and Jan Gecosala (16-and-U), and James Madalo, Cedric Danganon and Kurt Alcantara (18-and-U).

Meanwhile, Princess Placa, Francine Wong, Jhuane Flores and Magdalene Bonilla are all set to display their talents in the girls’ 14-and-U category of the event, part of the nationwide circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Gecosala and Otoc, on the other hand, gain the top two seeding in the boys’ 14-and-U category that also includes Axlejeal Cubelo, Carlo Eduarte and Lolemier Egos.

Wong also headlines the 12-and-U roster together with Daneea Sinsuat while Kresthan Belacas, Francis Florida, Jon Rocete and Francis Dimzon are expected to slug it out for top honors in the boys’ side.

The week-long event, sanctioned by Philta, the PPS National Tennis Championships and the UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) and supported by Slazenger and the host LGU, also features the 10-unisex and the boys’ and girls’ 10-unisex, 14- and 18-and-U doubles.

For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.