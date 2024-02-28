^

Sports

Filipinas bow to Slovenia, fall short of podium in Pinatar Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 28, 2024 | 12:16pm
Filipinas bow to Slovenia, fall short of podium in Pinatar Cup
Sarina Bolden in action for the Filipinas.
PFF / PWNT

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s national football team conceded an early goal to Slovenia, 0-1, to finish out of the podium in the 2024 Pinatar Cup in Spain on Tuesday (early Wednesday morning Manila time).

Slovenia’s Golob Lana sneaked past Olivia McDaniel in the first five minutes of the match to put the younger team ahead in the early goings of the fixture.

Though regaining their bearings for the rest of the 85 minutes of the football match, the Filipinas just couldn’t find their connection to draw with their foes or get a breakthrough victory in the pocket tournament.

The closest chance for the Filipinas came near the 20th minute, when Sarina Bolden freed herself in the box for an open goal opportunity but couldn’t stay on target as the Filipinas were kept on the backfoot.

Despite great defending from McDaniel and the backline led by Katana Norman for the rest of the match, the offense couldn’t convert on their end as they stumbled to a winless campaign in Pinatar.

The Filipinas have lost three games in a row stemming from their 4-0 beating at the hands of Finland in an international friendly earlier this month.

The friendly and the Pinatar Cup were the Filipinas’ first taste of action since the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament last year.

vuukle comment

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US college basketball 'court-storming' under fire after injury

US college basketball 'court-storming' under fire after injury

1 day ago
US college basketball authorities faced fresh calls to ban rowdy postgame court invasions Monday after a second player was...
Sports
fbtw
Cone sees Kai Sotto dominating Asian basketball

Cone sees Kai Sotto dominating Asian basketball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
“If I may say so about Kai, he’s going to absolutely dominate Asia. I’ve always felt that.”
Sports
fbtw
Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest

Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest

1 day ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University gave its home fans something to be proud of by crushing the visiting Manila Central University,...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga, South Cotabato collide for MPBL preseason crown

Pampanga, South Cotabato collide for MPBL preseason crown

2 days ago
Pampanga and South Cotabato will dispute the 2024 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational title...
Sports
fbtw
Returning Brownlee delivers in front of home crowd as Gilas annihilates Chinese Taipei

Returning Brownlee delivers in front of home crowd as Gilas annihilates Chinese Taipei

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
In his first game in the Philippines since he was suspended, Justin Brownlee showed up for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipinos rule 'Games of the Future' group stages

Filipinos rule 'Games of the Future' group stages

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Filipino teams AP Bren and Blacklist International dominated the group stages of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang tournament of...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga rips South Cotabato to top MPBL preseason tilt&nbsp;

Pampanga rips South Cotabato to top MPBL preseason tilt 

2 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns overpowered the South Cotabato Warriors, 93-75, late Tuesday and cruised to the 2024 MPBL Preseason...
Sports
fbtw
NU, Adamson collide

NU, Adamson collide

12 hours ago
Title contenders National U and Adamson lock horns in a marquee duel while winless Ateneo and the University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw

NCRAA opener set

12 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director Erica Dy serves as the special guest of honor when the National Capital Region Athletic Association ushers its 30th season on Friday at the PhilSports Arena.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with