Filipinas bow to Slovenia, fall short of podium in Pinatar Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s national football team conceded an early goal to Slovenia, 0-1, to finish out of the podium in the 2024 Pinatar Cup in Spain on Tuesday (early Wednesday morning Manila time).

Slovenia’s Golob Lana sneaked past Olivia McDaniel in the first five minutes of the match to put the younger team ahead in the early goings of the fixture.

Though regaining their bearings for the rest of the 85 minutes of the football match, the Filipinas just couldn’t find their connection to draw with their foes or get a breakthrough victory in the pocket tournament.

The closest chance for the Filipinas came near the 20th minute, when Sarina Bolden freed herself in the box for an open goal opportunity but couldn’t stay on target as the Filipinas were kept on the backfoot.

Despite great defending from McDaniel and the backline led by Katana Norman for the rest of the match, the offense couldn’t convert on their end as they stumbled to a winless campaign in Pinatar.

The Filipinas have lost three games in a row stemming from their 4-0 beating at the hands of Finland in an international friendly earlier this month.

The friendly and the Pinatar Cup were the Filipinas’ first taste of action since the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament last year.