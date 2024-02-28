Painters eye PBA Philippine Cup semis

MANILA, Philippines – The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters will be aiming for at least the semifinals in the upcoming PBA Philippine Cup, coach Yeng Guiao said.

Rain or Shine will be starting the All-Filipino conference on Wednesday against the TNT Tropang Giga.

Tip-off is at 7:30 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Guiao earlier said that with their quarterfinal finish in the recently concluded PBA Commissioner’s Cup, the team is aiming for a better result this time around.

This, especially with the way the young team is running.

“The upside is really good. We’re trying to play to our strengths, which, with the team’s youth, they want to run and run. So, we’re trying to build a solid, transition, up-tempo game. Very active,” Guiao told reporters in Filipino.

“We’ve also proven that in the stats for two conferences in a row, even in the PBA on Tour, when it comes to overall stats we’ve been [a high] scoring team although we do not have any player in the top 10 scorers,” he added.

Prior to the Philippine Cup, the team traded away Rey Nambatac and released James Yap, both of whom are now with the Blackwater Bossing.

Now, the team will be playing with young guys Adrian Nocum, Gian Mamuyac, Anton Asistio, Shaun Ildefonso, Andrei Caracut, Keith Datu, Jhonard Clarito, Sherwin Concepcion and Santi Santillan.

Veterans Gabe Norwood, Mac Belo, Mark Borboran, Beau Belga and Nick Demusis will also lead the team.

“This All-Filipino conference, since we reached the quarterfinals last conference, I believe it will be realistic for us to aim at least the semifinals,” Guiao said.

“There are a lot of teams that are strong, but who knows. We may get lucky.”

In the conference opener at 4:30 p.m., the new-look Blackwater will face the Meralco Bolts.

In the offseason, the Bossing not only acquired Nambatac and Yap but also traded for Jaydee Tungcab and Justin Chua.