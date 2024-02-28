^

PLDT coach seeks maturity from High Speed Hitters after 2-0 PVL start

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 28, 2024 | 11:06am
PLDT coach seeks maturity from High Speed Hitters after 2-0 PVL start
PLDT High Speed Hitters head coach Rald Ricafort
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – PLDT High Speed Hitters head coach Rald Ricafort isn’t settling for anything less than the best from his players after their optimistic 2-0 start to the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday.

After beating the NXLED Chameleons in straight sets, Ricafort said that he still wants more from his players as the conference goes along, even as they’ve shown themselves in good shape so far.

“Di kami ganon eh. ‘Di namin nililimit na parang okay na kami kasi medyo solid na. Yun nga, two games pa lang tapos hangga’t merong lapses na medyo immature lapses, yun pa rin yung basis namin na kulang pa,” Ricafort said.

PLDT committed 20 errors in the game against the Chameleons, who kept their foes within striking distance in the second and third sets.

With tougher competition ahead, the tactician is reminding his players to continue honing their craft.

“So hangga’t may mga simple errors, may mga nawawala bigla, yun medyo kailangan pa pagtrabahuhan,” he said.

“Pero so far, ayaw naman namin maging ano masyado pero okay naman, given na may mga bago din.”

Up ahead for the High Speed Hitters are the Petro Gazz Angels, which will see two Filipino-Foreigners go head-to-head in PLDT’s Savi Davison and Brooke Van Sickle on the side of Petro Gazz.

Knowing the caliber, not just of Van Sickle but the whole Petro Gazz team, Ricafort and the rest of the High Speed Hitters will be working double time to get themselves ready for the perennial contender.

“Medyo challenging kasi two days lang [ang preparation]. ‘Di kami masyado nag-advance dahil importante din talaga yung NXLED [game]. So ang time lang talaga namin magprepare is tomorrow tsaka Friday,” said Ricafort. 

“So mahirap, pero kailangan trabahuhin nang mabilisan. So kung ano man yung mapractice or maviewing namin kailangan maexcute.”

PLDT collides with Petro Gazz in the second game at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

