^

Sports

Filipinos rule 'Games of the Future' group stages

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 28, 2024 | 10:50am
Filipinos rule 'Games of the Future' group stages

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino teams AP Bren and Blacklist International dominated the group stages of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang tournament of the multi-sport tournament “Games of The Future” happening at the Korston Club Hotel in Kazan, Russia.

Reigning Philippine and world champion AP Bren swept Malaysia’s HomeBois and Saudi Arabia’s Twisted Minds to take the lead in Group B; while Blacklist International defeated Turkey rivals Fire Flux Esports and home country bet Royal Cybersports Club to take the top spot in Group C.

Both all-Filipino teams are guaranteed at least a top four finish, having ended the group stages at the top of their respective groups, earning them an immediate slot in the quarterfinals.

In the other groups, Indonesian champions ONIC Esports, fielding Filipino jungler, Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol with Filipino coach Paul "Yeb" Miranda, bested all their opponents in Group D; while fellow Indonesian team RRQ Hoshi, with Filipino players John “Irrad” Tuazon and Borris "Brusko" Parro under Filipino coach Vrendon "Vren" Pesebre, went undefeated in Group A.

The Games of the Future sees 23 Filipinos out of the total 81 players competing. The top eight teams in the playoffs will have five teams with either a Filipino player or a Filipino coach, amid the growing trend of Filipinos looking at opportunities to win esports titles overseas.

The playoffs will begin 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 28 (Manila time), at the Kazan Expo.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US college basketball 'court-storming' under fire after injury

US college basketball 'court-storming' under fire after injury

1 day ago
US college basketball authorities faced fresh calls to ban rowdy postgame court invasions Monday after a second player was...
Sports
fbtw
Cone sees Kai Sotto dominating Asian basketball

Cone sees Kai Sotto dominating Asian basketball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
“If I may say so about Kai, he’s going to absolutely dominate Asia. I’ve always felt that.”
Sports
fbtw
Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest

Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest

1 day ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University gave its home fans something to be proud of by crushing the visiting Manila Central University,...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga, South Cotabato collide for MPBL preseason crown

Pampanga, South Cotabato collide for MPBL preseason crown

2 days ago
Pampanga and South Cotabato will dispute the 2024 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational title...
Sports
fbtw
Returning Brownlee delivers in front of home crowd as Gilas annihilates Chinese Taipei

Returning Brownlee delivers in front of home crowd as Gilas annihilates Chinese Taipei

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
In his first game in the Philippines since he was suspended, Justin Brownlee showed up for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PLDT coach seeks maturity from High Speed Hitters after 2-0 PVL start

PLDT coach seeks maturity from High Speed Hitters after 2-0 PVL start

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
PLDT High Speed Hitters head coach Rald Ricafort isn’t settling for anything less than the best from his players after...
Sports
fbtw
Eala, partner off to winning start in W50 Trnava&rsquo;s doubles tiff

Eala, partner off to winning start in W50 Trnava’s doubles tiff

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala had a triumphant start in the W50 Trnava’s doubles play as she and her partner, Turkiye’s Zeynep Sonmez,...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga rips South Cotabato to top MPBL preseason tilt&nbsp;

Pampanga rips South Cotabato to top MPBL preseason tilt 

2 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns overpowered the South Cotabato Warriors, 93-75, late Tuesday and cruised to the 2024 MPBL Preseason...
Sports
fbtw
Davison provides firepower for PLDT

Davison provides firepower for PLDT

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Injury-plagued PLDT went to Fil-Canadian spiker Savannah Davison and its rock-solid floor defense as it turned back a stubborn...
Sports
fbtw
PAL golf: Southwoods braces for Eastridge challenge

PAL golf: Southwoods braces for Eastridge challenge

12 hours ago
Manila Southwoods is bracing for its biggest fight in its dynastic reign in the Philippine Airlines (PAL) Regular Men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with