Filipinos rule 'Games of the Future' group stages

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino teams AP Bren and Blacklist International dominated the group stages of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang tournament of the multi-sport tournament “Games of The Future” happening at the Korston Club Hotel in Kazan, Russia.

Reigning Philippine and world champion AP Bren swept Malaysia’s HomeBois and Saudi Arabia’s Twisted Minds to take the lead in Group B; while Blacklist International defeated Turkey rivals Fire Flux Esports and home country bet Royal Cybersports Club to take the top spot in Group C.

Both all-Filipino teams are guaranteed at least a top four finish, having ended the group stages at the top of their respective groups, earning them an immediate slot in the quarterfinals.

In the other groups, Indonesian champions ONIC Esports, fielding Filipino jungler, Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol with Filipino coach Paul "Yeb" Miranda, bested all their opponents in Group D; while fellow Indonesian team RRQ Hoshi, with Filipino players John “Irrad” Tuazon and Borris "Brusko" Parro under Filipino coach Vrendon "Vren" Pesebre, went undefeated in Group A.

The Games of the Future sees 23 Filipinos out of the total 81 players competing. The top eight teams in the playoffs will have five teams with either a Filipino player or a Filipino coach, amid the growing trend of Filipinos looking at opportunities to win esports titles overseas.

The playoffs will begin 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 28 (Manila time), at the Kazan Expo.