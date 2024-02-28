^

Pampanga rips South Cotabato to top MPBL preseason tilt 

Philstar.com
February 28, 2024 | 10:31am
Pampanga's Encho Serrano finished with 29 points and three rebounds to earn best player honors.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The Pampanga Giant Lanterns overpowered the South Cotabato Warriors, 93-75, late Tuesday and cruised to the 2024 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational title at the Lagao Gym in General Santos City.

Powered by Encho Serrano and Justine Baltazar, Pampanga stormed ahead, 81-48, early in the fourth quarter, from which South Cotabato couldn't recover.

Egged on by the hometown crowd, the Warriors bunched 13 points to trim the gap, 65-83, only for Baltazar to score inside and Serrano to nail back-to-back triples against a lone basket by John Wilson to seal the title, 91-67, for the reigning MPBL national champions.

Serrano wound up with 29 points and three rebounds to earn best player honors over Baltazar, who posted 23 points, 17 rebounds and three assists.

Prized acquisition Jeff Viernes and College of St. Benilde recruit Sonny Estil added eight points each, while Jhaymo Eguilos and Rence Alcoriza chipped in six points each for the Giant Lanterns, who ruled the boards, 55-39.

Wilson tallied 26 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, but no other Warrior could tally twin digits. Val Acuna made nine points and Marwin Dionisio had eight.

With the 6-foot-8 Baltazar, the 6-6 Eguilos and 6-7 Kevin Santos making their presence felt, the Giant Lanterns poured 56 points inside the paint against only 20 for the Warriors. 

Pampanga also came up with 23 second-chance points against only six for the Warriors, who never led despite forcing the Giant Lanterns to commit 16 turnovers.

MPBL Founder and CEO Manny Pacquiao awarded the trophy and the P1.5-million champion's purse to the Giant Lanterns, who were represented by team owner AG Gonzales and Rep. Dong Gonzales in the absence of Pampanga Gov. and head coach Delta Pineda.

If any consolation, South Cotabato, formerly General Santos City, bagged P500,000, which was awarded by MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes.

Earlier, Batangas City Tanduay thwarted Quezon City TODA Aksyon, 68-60, to clinch third place and pocket P300,000.

Trailing at the break, 30-31, the Batangas Athletics, powered by RJ Ramirez, Juneric Baloria, Jeckster Apinan and Cedric Ablaza, found their rhythm in the second half and led by as far as 68-53 before allowing Quezon City to close the gap somewhat. Quezon City landed fourth worth P200,000 in the eight-team tournament held in conjunction with GenSan's Kalinangan Festival.

Although they headed to the exits after the elimination round, Valenzuela, Manila, Bataan and guest team GenSan Bulalakaw of Pacquiao received P125,000 each after the tournament serving as the prelude to the 2024 MPBL Regular Season starting on March 23.

ENCHO SERRANO

MPBL

PAMPANGA
