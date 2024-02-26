^

UST's Poyos, FEU's Cacao named best of UAAP volleyball week

UST's Poyos, FEU's Cacao named best of UAAP volleyball week
FEU's Ariel Cacao (left) and Angge Poyos of UST
MANILA, Philippines – Super rookies have been on the rise in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament for the past two years, and it’s no different this Season 86. 

Angge Poyos introduced herself in the UAAP scene by leading University of Santo Tomas to an immaculate 3-0 slate after the first week of action, including two huge wins against powerhouses NU Lady Bulldogs and De La Salle Lady Spikers — the finalists in the last two seasons. 

With the remarkable start in her collegiate career, Poyos was hailed by the Collegiate Press Corps as the UAAP Player of the Week presented by San Miguel Corporation for the duration of February 17 to 25.

In men’s action, setter Ariel Cacao has been orchestrating a balanced offense to keep Far Eastern University the lone unbeaten team with a 3-0 record.

The sophomore playmaker dished out 15 excellent sets and scored five points as FEU swept the winless University of the East, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15, to earn the men’s weekly recognition backed by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

Poyos averaged 20 points in the three matches including a career-best output of 24 points in her first of many battles with another sensational rookie in Casiey Dongallo from the University of the East. 

But it was in the duel against the defending champion where she truly made her mark after showcasing a grace under pressure as no less than a rookie. 

The 5-foot-8 outside hitter scored four of her 22 points in the deciding set including two in the 6-0 finishing kick of the Golden Tigresses to stun the Lady Spikers, 25-18, 25-23, 14-25, 16-25, 15-12. 

Despite her steady performance in their first three outings, which also included a 16-point debut against NU, the UST High School product hopes for more consistency moving forward. 

“Masasabi ko na ito na talaga yung performance ko, ito na talaga yung Angge pero meron pang ibubuga sa next games,” said Poyos. 

“Super happy lang kasi nakapag-contribute nga ako sa team and medyo nagiging consistent na ako this time and I hope sa mga susunod pa na mga games mas ilaban ko pa.”

The UST rookie edged out other candidates in teammate Bernadett Pepito, La Salle’s Angel Canino, and UE’s Dongallo for the weekly recognition voted by the print and online scribes regularly covering the beat. 

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Cacao had 14 excellent sets as three Tamaraws scored in double figures to sweep University of the Philippines and tallied his season-best 24 excellent sets in their four-set triumph over La Salle.

“Kumpiyansa kasi ako kung sinong bibigyan ko ng bola alam ko na pupuntos, alam ko na aatake nang maayos kasi sa training pa lang ginagawa na nila nang maayos so pagdating ng laro, madali na sa kanila na ipakita yun,” said Cacao, who bested UST’s Josh Ybañez and La Salle’s Noel Kampton for the first men’s volleyball Player of the Week for Season 86. 

“Magandang simula po sa amin ito kaya mas magkaka-kumpyansa pa yung team at sana mas gumanda pa yung performance namin sa mga susunod na game.”

