League of Legends fighting game 2XKO announced

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 26, 2024 | 11:20am
MANILA, Philippines – Game developer Riot Games has announced its upcoming fighting game set in a modernized world of Runterra of League of Legends, 2XKO.

Known as “Project L” in the early stages of its development, the upcoming fighting game features classic 1v1 play as well as duo-play or tag team that allows players to pair-up.

In a released trailer, popular characters Ahri, Ekko, Darius, Illaoi and Yasuo are featured in close combat, each showcasing their abilities from the main League of Legends game. The art style is reminiscent of a graphic novel, giving the game's overall look a modern feel.

Development for the game continues throughout 2024, with 2XKO having demos around the world in hopes of engaging more with the fighting game community. Riot Games also announced that at-home playtesting will also be available for 2XKO before the year ends.

“This year, we're entering a new phase of development. Our dev team has grown significantly since we last talked, and things are really ramping up. We still have a lot of game left to build, but we're far enough along that it's time to start sharing more with you over the coming year. Overall, we're building an always-evolving fighting game for the FGC and there's so much to be excited for," said 2XKO executive producer Tom Cannon.

Though fans have been clamoring for any news of the upcoming fighting game, many took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment with the game's name, particularly with how it is supposed to be pronounced to which the official account of the game clarifying it is pronounced as it is spelled.

2XKO is set to be released in 2025 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X, and PC platforms.

