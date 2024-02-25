^

UE’s Casiey Dongallo turns to teammates, coaches to keep nerves in check

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 25, 2024 | 6:46pm
UE's super rookie Casiey Dongallo
MANILA, Philippines – After her first three games in the UAAP, University of the East ace rookie Casiey Dongallo has put the league on notice.

Despite her team’s 1-2 record after the first week of hostilities, the wing spiker out of California Academy has been nothing but impressive in her offense against the rest of the field.

In the Lady Warriors' five-set loss to the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Sunday, Dongallo tallied a whopping 30 points – all on attacks – to break reigning MVP’s Angel Canino’s own record of most points scored by a rookie in a UAAP women’s volleyball game.

So far averaging more than 26 points in her first three outings, Dongallo admitted that there has been mounting pressure to perform up to par as she’s churned out Herculean numbers time and time again.

“Actually po, 'di naman po nawawala yung pressure eh. Every game, may pressure, may kaba,” said Dongallo.

But the youngster isn’t fretting, saying she can confidently turn to her teammates and coaches whenever she feels any jitters.

“I’m just thankful andiyan po yung coaches ko, sila Doc [Obet Vital], si Coach Jerry [Yee], si Kizzie [Madriaga], our captain, she’s telling me na kailangan ko lang ilaro kung ano man yung laro ko and once na nagawa ko yun, naenjoy ko yung game, mawawala naman po yung kaba eh,” she said. 

“I’m just thankful to them na andon sila during my ‘kaba time’,” she added.
Still, whether Dongallo minds the pressure or not, the UAAP community can’t deny that the hitter from Recto has certainly turned heads.

She hopes to come out with a big performance again – and with a little bit more support from her teammates – when UE eyes to break their two-game losing streak against Adamson on Sunday, March 3, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

