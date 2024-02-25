Green Spikers trounce Golden Spikers

The La Salle Green Spikers dealt UST its first loss in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament.

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Green Spikers dealt the UST Golden Spikers their first loss in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament in a four-set show of mastery, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15 Sunday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

After a gritty 26-24 win in the first set, La Salle dropped the second set following a big combination play by reigning tournament MVP Josh Ybanez, 25-23.

Strong plays by Noel Kampton, as well as costly errors by UST, gave La Salle a 2-1 advantage, 25-21.

This seemingly brought the momentum to the side of La Salle as JM Ronquillo, Vince Maglinao and Kampton teamed up to grab the fourth set and the victory, 25-15.

Kampton led La Salle with a big performance of 18 points, with all coming from attacks, as well as 14 excellent receptions.

Ronquillo and Maglinao added 16 points each for the Green Spikers.

Ybanez spearheaded UST with 20 points, 18 coming from attacks and two from service aces.

He is the lone Golden Spiker in double digits.

UST committed 40 errors compared to just 24 for La Salle.

The team lost Gboy de Vega in the second set after sustaining an ankle injury. He finished with eight points.

Both teams are now holding identical 2-1 slates.

Earlier in the day, the FEU Tamaraws remained flawless in the season with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-15 over the UE Red Warriors.

Jose Javelona had 13 points, while Martin Bugaoan had 11 markers for FEU.

John Paul Mangahis led UE with 10 points.

UE dropped to its third straight loss, while FEU won its third straight game.