^

Sports

Green Spikers trounce Golden Spikers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 25, 2024 | 3:20pm
Green Spikers trounce Golden Spikers
The La Salle Green Spikers dealt UST its first loss in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Green Spikers dealt the UST Golden Spikers their first loss in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament in a four-set show of mastery, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15 Sunday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

After a gritty 26-24 win in the first set, La Salle dropped the second set following a big combination play by reigning tournament MVP Josh Ybanez, 25-23.

Strong plays by Noel Kampton, as well as costly errors by UST, gave La Salle a 2-1 advantage, 25-21.

This seemingly brought the momentum to the side of La Salle as JM Ronquillo, Vince Maglinao and Kampton teamed up to grab the fourth set and the victory, 25-15.

Kampton led La Salle with a big performance of 18 points, with all coming from attacks, as well as 14 excellent receptions.

Ronquillo and Maglinao added 16 points each for the Green Spikers.

Ybanez spearheaded UST with 20 points, 18 coming from attacks and two from service aces.

He is the lone Golden Spiker in double digits.

UST committed 40 errors compared to just 24 for La Salle.

The team lost Gboy de Vega in the second set after sustaining an ankle injury. He finished with eight points.

Both teams are now holding identical 2-1 slates.

Earlier in the day, the FEU Tamaraws remained flawless in the season with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-15 over the UE Red Warriors.

Jose Javelona had 13 points, while Martin Bugaoan had 11 markers for FEU.
John Paul Mangahis led UE with 10 points.

UE dropped to its third straight loss, while FEU won its third straight game.

vuukle comment

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ancajas bows to Takuma Inoue in 9th-round KO

Ancajas bows to Takuma Inoue in 9th-round KO

By Abac Cordero | 18 hours ago
It was a sad, cold evening in this Japanese capital after Takuma Inoue brought Jerwin Ancajas down on his knees in a ninth-round...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks grab big win over West-leading T'Wolves, tempers flare in New Orleans

Bucks grab big win over West-leading T'Wolves, tempers flare in New Orleans

1 day ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks roared out of the NBA All-Star break...
Sports
fbtw
CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

1 day ago
Centro Escolar University exacted sweet revenge over Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 62-53, and boosted its bid...
Sports
fbtw
Cone says Brownlee lifeblood of Gilas

Cone says Brownlee lifeblood of Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Rust and all, Justin Brownlee already made things happen for Gilas Pilipinas in its 94-64 victory over Hong Kong on the road...
Sports
fbtw
No Linsanity for Taiwan

No Linsanity for Taiwan

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Nine-year NBA veteran Jeremy Lin and brother Joseph won’t suit up for Chinese-Taipei against Gilas in the FIBA Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipinas lose to Scotland in Pinatar Cup opener

Filipinas lose to Scotland in Pinatar Cup opener

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Philippine women’s national football team could not turn a superb defensive second half to a draw as they absorbed...
Sports
fbtw
UST eyes stunner vs La Salle in UAAP women&rsquo;s volleyball showdown

UST eyes stunner vs La Salle in UAAP women’s volleyball showdown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
David versus Goliath.
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen eyes fourth title as rivals face 'brutal' reality

Verstappen eyes fourth title as rivals face 'brutal' reality

4 hours ago
Max Verstappen looks set to cruise to a fourth consecutive drivers' title with Red Bull as the dominant team again this year...
Sports
fbtw
US rookie Knapp fires 63 to grab lead at PGA Mexico Open

US rookie Knapp fires 63 to grab lead at PGA Mexico Open

5 hours ago
Jake Knapp, a rookie making only his ninth PGA Tour start, fired an eight-under-par 63 on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with