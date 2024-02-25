^

Lady Falcons pass test of character with win vs Fighting Maroons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 25, 2024 | 11:53am
The Adamson Lady Falcons
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The grind-it-out win of the Adamson Lady Falcons against the UP Fighting Maroons on Saturday was a test of the team’s character, head coach JP Yude said.

Adamson notched its first win in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament, 25-22, 25-22, 28-26 against UP.

After the Lady Falcons took a four-point lead, 18-14, in the third set, UP made things interesting as they took the lead, 22-21.

The two teams then traded points and eventually, Adamson got the upper hand anew.

With the game tied at 26, Mayang Nuique had a clutch running attack to give the Lady Falcons a match point, 27-26. UP’s Nina Ytang, then, was called for a net touch to secure Adamson’s win.

Yude, after the game, said that he became nervous with the game going down the wire in the third set.

“I wanted the game to end right then and there so UP would not get confidence. But, still, my wards showed bravery and they did not let go of the set,” the newly-minted coach told reporters in Filipino.

“We got the set and we won the game,” he added.

According to Yude, such games would help the team test its character and attitude, which is important for such a young team.

In their season opener, Adamson bowed to the defending champions La Salle Lady Spikers in three sets.

Yude bared that last time around, they were overwhelmed against their mighty opponents, but this time around, they were able to keep their emotions in check.

“[Saturday’s win] is an improvement because I always tell them that if we are in the lead, let us push to finish the game as soon as we could. If the opponent is leading, let us push to inch closer,” he said.

“It is a test of character and attitude to overcome these kinds of situations.”

Adamson will next face last year’s runners-up, the National University Lady Bulldogs.

