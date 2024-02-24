^

Chery Tiggo sweeps Strong Group Athletics for solo PVL lead

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 24, 2024 | 4:35pm
Ara Galang of Chery Tiggo
Games Tuesday
(PhilSports Arena)
4 p.m. – PLDT vs Nxled
6 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo knew it needed to take care of business against unheralded teams for it to bolster its semifinal chance in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

That was what the Crossovers have done when they claimed two straight victories against newbie squads, including an emphatic 25-12, 25-17, 25-19 victory, over the Strong Group Athletics spikers that catapulted them to the solo lead Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“So far, hindi namin bubugbugin players, mahaba pa ang liga,” said Chery Tiggo coach Kungfu Reyes, whose charges routed Capital1 Solar Energy, 25-6, 25-15, 25-15, in last Tuesday’s opener at the PhilSports Arena.

Mylene Paat paced her team with 10 points, which she accomplished in just two sets as Reyes kept shuffling his roster.

Paat said these two triumphs should prepare them well as they prepare against a legitimate title contender in last conference’s losing finalist Choco Mucho on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

“Syempre past two two games malaki tulong lalo na sa pagpasok ng players at decision making,” said last season’s Invitational Conference MVP. “Lahat kami gusto din maging ready, magagamit namin ito against Choco Mucho.”

Except for the liberos, everyone chipped in a point.

While it had given Chery Tiggo’s shocktroopers experience as well as confidence, it allowed Reyes to rest his big guns like the power hitting Laure sisters EJ and Eya, who played only two sets and scattered a combined 14.

Joyme Cagande also continued to hold the fort in the absence of starting setter Jasmine Nabor as she dished out 11 excellent sets.

SGA, which fell to Petro Gazz, 25-12, 25-20, 25-12, on its league debut, fell to its second loss in a row.

