Ardina fights back with 71, moves to joint 7th in TLPGA Players Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 23, 2024 | 3:32pm
Ardina fights back with 71, moves to joint 7th in TLPGA Players Championship
Dottie Ardina of the plays her shot Philippines on the ninth hole during the fifth round of LPGA Q-School at Magnolia Grove Golf Course on December 05, 2023 in Mobile, Alabama.
Alex Slitz / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina unleashed a strong finishing kick, showcasing an impressive frontside windup with a one-under 71 as she wheeled into contention halfway through the Foxconn TLPGA Players Championship at the Orient Golf and Country Club in Taoyuan City Friday.

Despite trailing the two-day leader Jin Hee Im by four strokes, Ardina’s resilient 33-38 round propelled her from a share of 17th to joint seventh at even 144, alongside Japanese Sayaka Takahashi and Saiki Fujita, and local ace Juliana Hung.

Takahashi rallied with a 69, Fujita’s matched Ardina’s 71 while Hung faltered with a 74.

Ardina initially faced a challenging backside start coming off a one-over 73 in the first round, dropping strokes on Nos. 14 and 18.

But the ICTSI-backed campaigner, gearing up for her LPGA campaign and the start of the Epson Tour season, found her rhythm and touch at the turn, birdying the first two holes. Following a run of three pars, she gained another stroke on the sixth and parred the remaining holes.

“I practiced and prepared for this event, so I’m pretty confident with my game. Looking forward to a good weekend,” said Ardina, a previous Epson Tour leg winner.

After an eagle-aided 67, Im slowed down with a 73 in challenging conditions but remained at the helm at 140 although Japanese Haruka Kawasaki and Yu Ju Chen threatened at 141 after a 69 and 71, respectively.

Kawasaki highlighted her 34-35 round with an eagle on No. 10 and four birdies against three bogeys, while Chen shot five birdies against four bogeys.

With multi-titled PK Kongkraphan staying in the hunt with a second 71 for a 142 and solo fourth and Rio Takeda and Kokona Sakurai, both of Japan, assembling identical 143s after a pair of 72s for joint fifth, the title race heads to a wild weekend chase among a slew of contenders.

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
