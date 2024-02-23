South Cotabato enters semis in MPBL preseason tourney

MANILA, Philippines – South Cotabato banked on John Wilson and Enzo Joson to subdue Bataan, 88-75, late Thursday and become the first semifinal qualifier in the 2024 MPBL Preseason Invitational at the Lagao Gymnasium in General Santos City.

Wilson fired 28 points, spiced by six triples, while Joson added 16 points as the South Cotabato Warriors posted their second straight win in Group A of the eight-team tournament.

Other games saw Batangas rebound with a 94-59 rout of Manila and Pampanga beat Quezon City TODA Aksyon, 73-68.

The Warriors, under new coach Elvis Tolentino, will aim for a sweep of Group A when they tangle with the Manila Stars at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Marwin Dionisio added nine points for South Cotabato, which stormed ahead, 70-47.

South Cotabato, formerly GenSan, also drew six points and a game-high 14 rebounds from Christian Fajarito.

The Pampanga Giant Lanterns, the reigning MPBL national champions, paraded veteran recruits Jhaymo Eguilos and Jeff Viernes, who did not disappoint.

Eguilos posted 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal; while Viernes chipped in nine points, three rebounds and one steal.

Encho Serrano tallied 11 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two steals; while reigning MVP Justine Baltzar pulled down a game-high 21 rebounds and added six points and three assists.

Pampanga also drew nine points, seven rebounds and four assists from MJ Garcia; and nine points, six rebounds and three steals from Arthur Roque.

Quezon City got 13 points and five rebounds from Jonas Tibayan; and 10 points plus seven rebounds from Kenji Roman.