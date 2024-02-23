Team Secret misses out on Kickoff Playoffs

MANILA, Philippines – Team Secret fell short of the VCT Pacific Kickoff Playoffs after suffering a 1-2 defeat against South Korea’s Gen.G Esports in the tournament’s playoff play-ins.

The Adobo Gang had a promising start, winning the first map, Breeze, with a commanding score of 13-5. Lotus also saw Team Secret with an 8-4 lead at the half, but the South Korean squad secured seven back-to-back rounds to put themselves ahead. Gen.G eventually secured the map and forced a decider in the Icebox map.

Once again, Gen.G led the first half, but Team Secret responded with a dominant second half performance to force double overtime, where Gen.G Esports emerged on top, 15-13.

Team Secret’s hopes for a playoffs spot were still alive though as the Filipinos managed to regroup quickly and sweep Japanese rivals Zeta Division, 2-0. But with the final match-up seeing Gen.G also securing a win over Zeta Division, it was the South Korean team that secured the playoffs berth.

The loss placed Team Secret in fifth place, thus missing out on Masters Madrid. Their next outing will be when VCT Pacific Returns for its first split of the year in April.