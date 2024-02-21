Team Ancajas sees knockout win vs Inoue brother

TOKYO – What are the chances of Takuma Inoue knocking out Jerwin Ancajas on Saturday at the Kokugikan Arena here?

They’re slim and none, according to Sean Gibbons.

“That ain’t happening,” said the MP Promotions president, matchmaker, ex-fighter (14-7-3 with nine knockouts) and fortune teller all rolled into one.

“The only knockout is for Jerwin Ancajas if it ever happens,” added Gibbons three days before the WBA bantamweight title showdown.

The temperature continued to drop to a low of five or six in this Japanese capital. Yet, the anticipation is heating up so close to the fight.

Ancajas flew in last Sunday with his team led by chief trainer Joven Jimenez, and brought with him the good news that his wife is pregnant with their fifth child.

"That's added motivation," said his American promoter.

Inoue, the younger brother of Naoya Inoue, also known as the “Monster” and the undisputed super-bantamweight champion, has a ring record of 18-1.

But with only four knockouts under his belt, it’s a given that he doesn’t possess the knockout punch that his undefeated 30-year-old sibling has.

The sting behind Takuma and Naoya’s punches is like night and day.

But Takuma is the reigning WBA bantamweight (118 pounds) champion, and should climb the ring as the favorite against the 32-year-old Filipino.

It all could change after the opening bell.

Ancajas, the former IBF super-flight champion (from 2016 to 2022), carries a killer punch. In his colorful 34-3-2 record, he has 23 knockouts.

If he gets the chance and pounces on it, Ancajas can claim another victim and give his country its lone reigning world champion in boxing today.

“Gusto natin impressive. Kung knockout, mas maganda,” said Ancajas.

Gibbons is looking forward to that.