PGT Q-School golf heads to Davao

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School is venturing south for the first time, promising a spirited battle for spots in this year’s circuit, which includes 10 legs and a coveted berth in the season-ending Match Play Championship.

The 72-hole eliminations will be played March 5-8 at the South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates in Davao City, which hosted the ninth leg of both the PGT and Ladies PGT last year.

Leading the charge in this year’s batch of hopefuls are many-time national team spearhead and multi-titled Aidric Chan, Lanz Uy, Luigi Wong and Ryan Monsalve. They are all eager to demonstrate their readiness to step up and compete for substantial prize money in the upcoming Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized circuit, set to kick off on March 12 at the Apo Golf and Country Club, also in Davao.

Chan, who had previously partnered with pro Rey Pagunsan to win the Delimondo National Pro-Am Splendido Taal Golf Club in 2019, and his fellow amateurs, including Enzo Fregil, Marc Lu, Vince Lusterio, Jr., Tom Marcelo, Francis Mendez, Edmar Salvador, Jr., Niño Soberano, Airon Sorino, Sean Ty and Michael Uy, will be vying for the Top 30 slots against seasoned pros aiming to re-claim their Tour cards after falling short in the 2023 PGT season.

Among the experienced pros participating in the qualifiers are Rufino Bayron, Anthony Fernando, Enrico Gallardo, Johvanie Abaño, John Kier Abdon, Magno Arancon, Jr. Kristoffer Arevalo, Leandro Bagtas, Ramil Bisera, Paul Echavez, Jelbert Gamolo, Josh Jorge, Mario Labajo, Joseph Labajo, Leonard Lofranco, Jonas Magcalayo, Ivan Monsalve, Carlos Packing and Elmer Saban.

The field also includes returning players like Mhark Fernando, Edward Reyes and Paul Minoza.

The country’s premier tour put up by ICTSI is poised for another exciting season following a successful offering last year after the pandemic. After the Apo inaugurals, the circuit moves to the Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club, also in Davao, for the March 19-22 event.

The pursuit for fame and fortune continues with the Caliraya stop in Cavinti, Laguna on April 9-12, followed by legs at the Valley Golf Club in Antipolo and at Splendido Taal Golf Club on May 7-10 and July 16-19, respectively.

The 54-hole Ladies PGT will run concurrently with its men’s counterpart.