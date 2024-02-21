^

Sports

Dwight Ramos says 12-man Gilas pool good for long-term chemistry

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 21, 2024 | 11:57am
Dwight Ramos says 12-man Gilas pool good for long-term chemistry
Dwight Ramos
FIBA / SBP

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas gunner Dwight Ramos welcomed the plan to keep a 12-man core for the next four years, saying it would build the team’s chemistry for years to come.

Ramos on Monday is optimistic that the national team would be able to grow and learn together as the years go by.

“It feels good, I think it’s a good idea to keep everybody the same. Of course there’s things that come like if someone gets hurt, they’re gonna need a replacement but to keep mostly the same players every time, it just helps you build from window to window,” he told reporters.

“The chemistry’s always gonna be there, it’s not new people coming in and you gotta figure out how to play with them. I think it’s a good idea and we’re gonna make it work for the next four years,” he added.

The sharpshooting Ramos is a key piece of the team that is coached by Tim Cone.

The 12 core players are Ramos, Scottie Thompson, AJ Edu, Carl Tamayo, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez, Jamie Malonzo, Kevin Quiambao, Kai Sotto, Chris Newsome, June Mar Fajardo and Justin Brownlee.

Oftana, for his part, said that it will be good for the team to keep the core intact for long especially since in past Gilas teams, they were only able to train for a few weeks.

“In my past few stints for Gilas, the training was just a bit short. But now, the [Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas] and the Philippines are really investing in us for the upcoming FIBA qualifiers and the World Cup,” the forward told reporters in Filipino.

“I think, this is really good because we are all together, if ever we have upcoming Gilas games, we can be called,” he added.

Quiambao, meanwhile, said he’s ready to be called up anytime, stressing that he “takes advantage” of every opportunity he gets.

The Nationals will battle Hong Kong on February 22, Thursday, for its first game in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers. They will also face Chinese Taipei at the PhilSports Arena on Sunday, February 25.

vuukle comment

DWIGHT RAMOS

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rethinking All-Star Game

Rethinking All-Star Game

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
There has to be some serious rethinking if the NBA hopes to bring back fan interest in the annual All-Star Game. It’s...
Sports
fbtw
PSC turns to Marcos on compliance issue with world anti-doping body&nbsp;

PSC turns to Marcos on compliance issue with world anti-doping body 

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission will seek no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. help when it contests the non-compliance...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers eye early lead, collide with Lady Tams

Lady Spikers eye early lead, collide with Lady Tams

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
After a show of force in the opener, reigning champion La Salle is out to pull away early from the pack when it spikes for...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts, Dream 3x3 champs

Bolts, Dream 3x3 champs

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
There’s a transfer of power in PBA 3x3.
Sports
fbtw
MPBL preseason starts in GenSan

MPBL preseason starts in GenSan

19 hours ago
Bataan tangles with Manila at 4 p.m. in the opener of the 2024 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Obiena strikes gold in Croatia

Obiena strikes gold in Croatia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Filipino Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena bagged his first gold medal of the year after dominating the Memorial Josip Gasparac...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals embracing next-man-up mentality

Nationals embracing next-man-up mentality

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is counting on its adaptability and next-man-up mentality as it tackles the first window of the FIBA Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Petro strong enough for SGA

Petro strong enough for SGA

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Petro Gazz coach Koji Tsuzurabara vowed to put on a good show during the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Custodio rules Dubai bowling

Custodio rules Dubai bowling

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Filipino Marc Dylan Custodio delivered a performance to remember as he topped the 10th DIBC-Delta Open Bowling Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with