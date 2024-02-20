Junior Altas, Red Robins aim to show offensive and defensive prowess

Games Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

8 a.m. – JRU vs Mapua

10 a.m. – AU vs CSB

12 p.m. – San Beda vs UPHSD

2:30 p.m. – EAC vs SSC-R

4:30 p.m. – Letran vs LPU

MANILA, Philippines – University of Perpetual Help flashes its league-best offense while Mapua displays its vaunted defense when they aim to keep their place at the helm against separate foes Wednesday in NCAA Season 99 juniors basketball at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Unscathed in three outings, the Junior Altas battle the San Beda Red Cubs (2-1) at 12 p.m. while the Red Robins collide with the Jose Rizal University Light Bombers (1-2) at 8 a.m.

The Junior Altas showed they’re the league’s highest scoring team as they decimated the College of St. Benilde Junior Blazers, 110-91, Sunday.

It was also the highest scoring output in a game this season that hiked UPHSD’s average to a league-best 97.33 points.

On the forefront of the Las Pinas-based school’s attack is Amiel Acido, who unleashed a 33-point masterpiece that hiked his average to 18.67 points, second only to league-leader EJ Castillo of Emilio Aguinaldo College with a 23.33-point norm.

The Red Robins, in contrast, were at their defensive best after holding the EAC Brigadiers to a season low output in an 83-52 triumph.

Mapua remains the league’s cream of the crop in defense as it held its foes to an average of 67.67 points a game.

Also on schedule were games pitting Arellano University (0-3) versus College of St. Benilde (0-3) at 10 a.m.; EAC (1-2) with San Sebastian (2-1) at 2:30 p.m.; and defending champion Letran (2-1) against Lyceum of the Philippines University (0-3) at 4:30 p.m.