Quintanilla, Ng seek strong start as Philippine Ladies Open unfolds

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Ladies Open unwraps Tuesday, February 20, at the Manila Golf Club in Makati City, promising a rousing start from a curious mix of 59 players, including seasoned internationalists and emerging junior golf talents.

Unfortunately, top draw Mafy Singson won’t be participating in the 54-hole championship due to a recent bout with flu, shifting the focus to contenders like Grace Quintanilla, Reese Ng, siblings Laurea and Lia Duque, and Anya Cedo.

Among the rising stars to watch are Korean Ji Won Lee and Precious Zaragosa, who topped the 15-18 and 11-12 age group categories in the inaugural Junior Philippine Golf Tour finals at The Country Club last October.

Other notable JPGT campaigners include Alethea Gaccion, Rafa Anciano, Levonne Talion and Kiara Montebon.

Quintanilla, a competitor in the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) and the US Girls’ Junior last year, drew Lia Rosca and Crista Miñoza in the 9:50 a.m. group, while Lee and Laurea Duque mix it up with Juliane Gaerlan in a flight ahead at 9:30 a.m.

Ng, fresh off a triumph in Thailand, aims for a strong start against Sheila Ward and Marianna Reyes at 8:50 a.m., while Zaragosa, Cedo and Montebon brace for a spirited battle in the 9:20 a.m. flight.

The PLO used to attract international players from Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, solidifying its status as the country’s premier women’s championship before the pandemic.