Petro Gazz, Chery Tiggo test newcomers in PVL All-Filipino opener

Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Strong Group Athletics

6 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Capital1 Solar Energy

MANILA, Philippines – Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo launch their ambitious title campaign as they tackle newbies Strong Group Athletics and Capital1 Solar Energy, respectively, on Tuesday at the start of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Angels have made major changes in their roster after adding potential key pieces to the championship puzzle with the tapping of Japanese coach Koji Tsuzurabara and Filipono-American Brooke Van Sickle, and reacquiring Myla Pablo while naming middle blocker Remy Palma as its team captain.

They formed a team already loaded with talent, including Jonah Sabete, Aiza Maizo Pontillas and Djanel Cheng.

“Just call me Koji,” said Tsuzurabara after acknowledging the difficulty of pronouncing his name.

“We’ll try to compete hard every game,” he added.

Petro Gazz will come into its 4 p.m. duel as the heavy favorite to beat SGA, a sister team of Farm Fresh, as the latter will come in with a youth-laden team mentored by Rogelio Getigan.

Chery Tiggo too as the Crossovers have also beefed up with the addition of Aby Maraño and Ara Galang from the defunct F2 Logistics.

Already, Chery Tiggo had already formed a team of superstars in Mylene Paat, Laure sisters Eya and EJ, Jasmine Nabor, Shaya Adorador, Cza Carandang and Pongay Gaston that is ready to contend.

“Laban lang kami,” said Chery Tiggo bench tactician Kungfu Reyes.

For Capital1 Solar, multi-titled coach Roger Gorayeb brought in a mixture of veterans and young guns ready to wade into battle into the deep, treacherous PVL trenches.

“Itong mga ito, kahit wala pa kami halos isang buwan nabuo, lalaban mga ito,” said Gorayeb, who is hoping to bring his championship magic to a team owned by Milka and Mandy Romero.

The league will have a total of 12 teams including defending champion Creamline, which will take the floor on Saturday against Farm Fresh at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The other clubs seeing action are Choco Mucho, siblings Akari and Nxled, Galeries Tower and sisters PLDT and Cignal.

The league will implement a single-round robin elimination format with the top four teams advancing to the semis in another single-round robin affair.

The two best teams will then clash in the one-game finale.