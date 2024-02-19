^

Cua, Go stand out with title wins in Gov. Jubahib Cup netfest

Philstar.com
February 19, 2024 | 2:03pm
Dhea Cua (left) and Marcus Go (right) hold their trophies as they pose with Davao del Norte’s Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Tommy Bernaldez during awards rites.

MANILA, Philippines – Unfancied Dhea Cua flashed her burgeoning talent by racking up two victories, while Marcus Go lived up to expectations, matching the former’s achievements in the Gov. Edwin Jubahib Cup national tennis championships in Davao del Norte last Sunday.

Cua smothered top seed Camille Clar in the semis, 6-1, 6-0, then overpowered second ranked Faith Lazaro, 6-3, 6-2, to claim the girls’ 16-and-under crown in the upset-marred Group 2 tournament at the DavNor Tourism Sports Complex courts.

The rising Kidapawan City star also triumphed in the premier 18-and-U division, toppling No. 2 and doubles partner Sanschena Francisco, 6-3, 6-3, in the semis then drubbing top seed Chelsea Bernaldez, 6-1, 6-2, in the event presented by Dunlop.

The top-seeded Go, on the other hand, scored a 1-0(ret.) win over David Lazaro in the semis, then romped past No. 2 Francis Dimzon, 6-0, 6-0, to nail the boys’ 12-and-U diadem. The Quezon City find also posted a shutout victory over Raymond Manatad in the 14-and-U finals as he and Cua shared the MVP honors in the last of the two-leg juniors tournament, which served as part of the country’s longest talent-search organized by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Other singles winners were Davao City’s Rossel Judabal, Jason Battad of the host province, Christian Otig of Davao Oriental, Rhea Palac, also from Davao City, and Sultan Kudarat’s Justine Gumbao.

Judabal, also an unseeded bet, repelled No. 3 Bench Neri, 4-6, 6-1, 10-5, in the semis then stunned No. 1 Battad, 7-5, 6-3, to snare the boys’ 18-and-U plum; Battad redeemed himself in the 16-and-U category with a 6-1, 6-2 rout of Errol Giducos in the finals; Otig upended top seed Dannea Sinsuat, 4-2, 4-1, to clinch the 10-and-U unisex trophy; Palac blasted Maria Tuyor, 6-1, 6-1, for the girls’ 14-and-U crown; and No. 2 Gumbao foiled top seed Sinsuat, 6-1, 6-3, in the girls’ 12-and-U championship.

Cua completed a triumphant run by teaming up with Francisco to bag the 18-and-U doubles title, while Judabal and Neri topped the boys’ side. Gian Luna and Jhazz Fernando secured the boys’ 14-and-U doubles diadem while Palac and Sinsuat ruled the girls’ side.

Dimzon and Otig took the 10-and-U unisex doubles trophy.

Meanwhile, action in the circuit, sanctioned by Philta and UTR Rating and supported by Slazenger, moves to Digos City for the Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas Championships on Feb. 22-26 while the Gov. Yvonne Cagas leg will be held on Feb. 29-March 4 in the Municpality of Bansalan, both in Davao del Sur.

For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.

