FESSAP-APUG 3x3 cagefest slated in March

Philstar.com
February 19, 2024 | 1:52pm
MANILA, Philippines – There is new hope for collegiate cage players with the impending launch of a new league.

One Dream Sportsman, headed by basketball coach Dr. Norman Afable, announced the staging of APUG 3x3 Philippines — a qualifying tournament for the Asia Pacific University Games 3x3 Championship — on March 15-17 at Marikina City Sports Gymnasium and Bulacan Center in Malolos.

Under the auspices of the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (FESSAP), the league is open to students aged 25-under and currently enrolled in schools, colleges and universities. Its mission is to help propagate the development of basketball at the grassroots level and provide more opportunities for Filipino players to hone their skills and reach their potential, which would enable them to play in pro leagues both locally and abroad.

“It’s an honor and great privilege, kaya nagpapasalamat ako na mapagkatiwalaan ng FESSAP to run this league and to help our young players to reach their full potential para maging handa sa pagkakataong dumating sa kanilang career,” said Afable, a former collegiate standout and organizers of grassroots basketball leagues.

“There’s a lot of opportunity now with a lot of pro leagues in the continents. In-demand ang ating mga players sa Korea, Japan and China as well as in the middle east. Yung exposure na makukuha ng ating mga players ay malaking tulong para mas maging handa sila kung dadalhin nila ang career sa abroad,” added Afable, who served as the league’s Chairman and Sports Marketing and Operation.

Another veteran coach, Jojo Castillo, is the tournament director.

Afable said the league seeks 20 school participants and is open to non-member and affiliated FESSAP schools. The deadline for the submission of entries is February 28.

“Schools are allowed to form two teams. We target 20 participants, but if there are more teams to join, we will divide them into three groups; the format is single-round elimination,” said Afable.

Besides a P25,000 total pot purse, the top four teams in the event are automatically qualified for the Asia Pacific University Games 3x3 Championship, which the country is hosting in May.

