Talon Esports settles for bronze in Pokemon Unite Asia tiff

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 19, 2024 | 12:03pm
Talon Esports settles for bronze in Pokemon Unite Asia tiff
The all-Filipino squad had a good start in their finals run, winning against the same team, 2-1, to start its campaign. The Filipinos then swept Japan's Unite Holic, the East Asia champions, to secure a Top 4 finish.

MANILA, Philippines – The lone Philippine bet in the Pokemon Unite Asia Champions League 2024, Talon Esports, settled for third place as it fell against India’s Team True Gravity, 0-2, in the lower bracket finals Sunday, February 18, at the True Icon Hall Iconsiam in Bangkok, Thailand.

The all-Filipino squad had a good start in their finals run, winning against the same team, 2-1, to start its campaign. The Filipinos then swept Japan’s Unite Holic, the East Asia champions, to secure a Top 4 finish.

But the winning streak came to an end as Japan’s second team and eventual Asia champions, kabichans, sent Talon to the lower bracket after a 0-2 sweep.

The lower bracket finals pitted Talon against first round opponents India’s Team True Gravity but this time, the Indian team exacted payback, eliminating the Filipinos from the competition with a 0-2 sweep.

With the bronze finish, Talon took home a $10,000 share of the prize pool (approximately P560,000).

