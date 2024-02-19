Talon Esports settles for bronze in Pokemon Unite Asia tiff

The all-Filipino squad had a good start in their finals run, winning against the same team, 2-1, to start its campaign. The Filipinos then swept Japan’s Unite Holic, the East Asia champions, to secure a Top 4 finish.

MANILA, Philippines – The lone Philippine bet in the Pokemon Unite Asia Champions League 2024, Talon Esports, settled for third place as it fell against India’s Team True Gravity, 0-2, in the lower bracket finals Sunday, February 18, at the True Icon Hall Iconsiam in Bangkok, Thailand.

But the winning streak came to an end as Japan’s second team and eventual Asia champions, kabichans, sent Talon to the lower bracket after a 0-2 sweep.

The lower bracket finals pitted Talon against first round opponents India’s Team True Gravity but this time, the Indian team exacted payback, eliminating the Filipinos from the competition with a 0-2 sweep.

With the bronze finish, Talon took home a $10,000 share of the prize pool (approximately P560,000).