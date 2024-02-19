^

Saso ties for 7th in Saudi Ladies after 71

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 19, 2024 | 11:01am
Yuka Saso reacts after putting on the 11th hole during the second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge Country Club on October 08, 2021 in West Caldwell, New Jersey.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso encountered challenges in the early going of the final round but recovered to save a one-under 71 and finish joint seventh in the Saudi Ladies International won by Thai Patty Tavatanakit in wire-to-wire fashion at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia Sunday.

Three shots clear off Germany’s Esther Henseleit after 54 holes, Tavatanakit never gave her rivals a chance to close in as she birdied the first hole and eagled the par-5 No. 5. She then rattled off five birdies against a bogey the rest of the way to close out with a 65 and beat Henseleit by seven with a four-day total of 18-under 270.

Her desert run included a fiery 66, a 70 and a 69 as the former major champion romped off with the top purse of $697,743 out of the total prize fund of $5 million in the second leg of this year's Ladies European Tour.

Henseleit shot a 69 for a 277 while Japanese Minami Katsu finished third with a 279 after a 65.

Saso, meanwhile, fought back from a flawed opening 75 with a second round 69 to make the cut then fired a 67 Saturday to propel her to joint seventh. But bogeys on Nos. 1 and 4 stymied her final round charge in her first tournament in the new season.

She did birdie Nos. 5 and 8 but missed gaining on the last two long holes although she birdied the par-4 13th and the par-3 17th to offset a miscue on No. 15 for a 36-35.

The 2021 US Women’s Open champion, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, pooled a 282 for joint seventh with Alice Hewson of England and Korean So Mi Lee, who carded 69 and 70, respectively. Each received 4119,391 (P6.7 million).

The Saudi event served as a valuable tuneup for Saso’s upcoming LPGA Tour campaign, set to start in the Honda LPGA Thailand slated Feb. 22-25 in Chonburi where she will be joined by ICTSI stablemate Bianca Pagdanganan.

The former national teammates will also see action in the Women’s World Championship slated Feb. 29-March 3 at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.
 

