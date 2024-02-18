^

Tabuena ties for 13th; Que ends up joint 31st

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 18, 2024 | 5:41pm
Miguel Tabuena (left) and Angelo Que
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena closed out with a 68 boosted by a late eagle as he tied for 13th, but Angelo Que ended up 31st after a 71 in the Malaysian Open ruled by Spain’s David Puig in come-from-behind fashion at the Mines Resort and Golf Club in Seri Kembangan Sunday.

Slipping from joint third to a share of 14th after 54 holes, Tabuena faced challenges early in the final round with a bogey on the second hole. However, he quickly recovered, birdying three of the next four and rebounding from another dropped shot on the ninth with an eagle-2 at the drivable par-4 No. 15.

He finished with a pair of 34s for a 15-under 269 total, sharing 13th with eight others, including first round co-leader and Thai former Asian Tour No. 1 Jazz Janewattanond, who shot a 69.

While the ICTSI-backed Tabuena’s strong finish augured well for his campaign in next week’s International Series Oman, compatriot and former three-time Asian Tour titlist Angelo Que scrambled to salvage an even-par card marred by a double-bogey on the par-3 No. 7.

At joint eighth heading to the final 18 holes, Que poised for a big finish with birdies on Nos. 3 and 5. But he missed the seventh green and three-putted to make the turn at even-35. He bogeyed the 10th but birdied the next and parred the rest for a 36, rescuing two pars in the last four holes.

With a 271 total, Que tumbled to a share of 31st.He, along with Tabuena and Justin Quiban, will compete in the $2 million Oman tournament on Feb. 22-25 at the Al Mouj Golf.

The IS Oman event is part of the Asian Tour-sanctioned pathway to the lucrative LIV Golf League.

Meanwhile, Puig heads confidently to the opening leg of the International Series after a final round 62, clinching a two-stroke victory over Jeunghun Wang in the Malaysian Open.

Like in the third round, Puig displayed flawless golf, spiking his final round assault with. a 23-putt showing for a 23-under 261.

Wang actually bested Puig in putting, finishing with 21 for a 10-under 61 highlighted by two closing birdies but the Korean still fell short with a 263 for second while Thai Denwit Boriboonsub also fired a 61 to tie American John Catlin, who shot a 66, at 264.

ANGELO QUE

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
