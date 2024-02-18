Filipinos clinch final berths in Dubai international bowling tilt

DUBAI – Filipino talents Zach Sales Ramin, Marc Dylan Custodio, Stephen Luke Diwa and Dubai-based Hashim Guinomla on Sunday advanced to finals of 10th DIBC-DELTA Open Bowling Tournament at the Dubai International Bowling Centre.

This achievement places them among the top 22 qualifiers in a competitive field of 315 bowlers from 29 countries.

Ramin, an 18-year-old who became the youngest ever to win the Singapore International Open in 2023 and a team member of the 2023 Asian Youth Bowling Championship Gold Medalist Squad, qualified seventh. Custodio, a 20-year-old De La Salle University student and bronze medalist at the International Bowling Federation Under-21 Championships 2022, ranked 12th. Diwa, 19, also a bronze medalist at the same Under-21 Championships, made it through as the 21st qualifier.

Joining them is Guinomla, representing the local talent in Dubai, who secured the 11th spot.

The finalists will compete for the Open Division titles and a prize pool headlined by a first prize of AED 50,000 (P760,000) on the final day of the tournament, which spans from January 18 to February 18.