^

Sports

Filipinos clinch final berths in Dubai international bowling tilt

Philstar.com
February 18, 2024 | 5:06pm
Filipinos clinch final berths in Dubai international bowling tilt
From left: Stephen Luke Diwa, Zach Sales Ramin and Marc Dylan Custodio
Rudi Ramin

DUBAI – Filipino talents Zach Sales Ramin, Marc Dylan Custodio, Stephen Luke Diwa and Dubai-based Hashim Guinomla on Sunday advanced to finals of 10th DIBC-DELTA Open Bowling Tournament at the Dubai International Bowling Centre.

This achievement places them among the top 22 qualifiers in a competitive field of 315 bowlers from 29 countries.

Ramin, an 18-year-old who became the youngest ever to win the Singapore International Open in 2023 and a team member of the 2023 Asian Youth Bowling Championship Gold Medalist Squad, qualified seventh. Custodio, a 20-year-old De La Salle University student and bronze medalist at the International Bowling Federation Under-21 Championships 2022, ranked 12th. Diwa, 19, also a bronze medalist at the same Under-21 Championships, made it through as the 21st qualifier. 

Joining them is Guinomla, representing the local talent in Dubai, who secured the 11th spot.

The finalists will compete for the Open Division titles and a prize pool headlined by a first prize of AED 50,000 (P760,000) on the final day of the tournament, which spans from January 18 to February 18.

vuukle comment

BOWLING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jericho switches jerseys for Asia Cup

Jericho switches jerseys for Asia Cup

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
San Miguel Beer’s Jericho Cruz is on a high as he serves national team duties with Guam on the heels of the Beermen’s...
Sports
fbtw
UST shatters NU's 34-game win streak in UAAP men's volleyball

UST shatters NU's 34-game win streak in UAAP men's volleyball

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The UST Golden Spikers turned themselves into giant slayers after ending the NU Bulldogs’ dominance in UAAP men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Saso barges into Top 10 after 67

Saso barges into Top 10 after 67

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Yuka Saso sustained her fightback from an opening day slip, following up a second round 69 with a five-under 67 to crash into...
Sports
fbtw
Will Lin play against Gilas?

Will Lin play against Gilas?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 22 hours ago
Nine-year NBA veteran Jeremy Lin is eligible to play for Chinese-Taipei against Gilas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window...
Sports
fbtw
NBA season's scoring surge doesn't worry Silver

NBA season's scoring surge doesn't worry Silver

10 hours ago
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday (Sunday Manila time) he is not worried about a league scoring surge this season,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Age knocks out Pacquiao's Olympic hopes&nbsp;

Age knocks out Pacquiao's Olympic hopes 

7 hours ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao will not be able to showcase his legendary ring savvy in the Paris Olympics primarily because the...
Sports
fbtw
Curry edges Ionescu in NBA-WNBA 3-point shootout at All-Star Game

Curry edges Ionescu in NBA-WNBA 3-point shootout at All-Star Game

8 hours ago
Stephen Curry sank his last four shots from the right corner to defeat Sabrina Ionescu 29-26 in a 3-point NBA-Women's NBA...
Sports
fbtw
All-Stars say NBA future in good hands once LeBron is gone

All-Stars say NBA future in good hands once LeBron is gone

14 hours ago
NBA All-Stars aren't sure who will be the new face of the league once LeBron James is gone, but they are confident the NBA's...
Sports
fbtw
Show of force by La Salle

Show of force by La Salle

By John Rey Saavedra | 22 hours ago
Reigning champion La Salle walloped Adamson in straight sets while University of the East clawed Ateneo for the first time...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with