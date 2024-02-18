UST shatters NU's 34-game win streak in UAAP men's volleyball

Reigning Most Valuable Player Josh Ybañez scored 13 points to lead the Golden Spikers.

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Golden Spikers turned themselves into giant slayers after ending the NU Bulldogs’ dominance in UAAP men’s volleyball, winning their opening match of UAAP Season 86 in straight sets, 25-23, 26-24, 25-19, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

Flanked by the scoring prowess of reigning Most Valuable Player Josh Ybañez’ 13 points, UST handed NU their first loss since UAAP Season 81 back in 2019.

The Golden Spikers hung on during the tightly contested first two sets before using their momentum in Set 3 for the convincing victory.

Ybañez fired off an ace late in Set 3 to push UST’s lead to six, 19-13.

But it was Gboy De Vega who finished things off in the endgame with an ace of his own to seal the win in an hour and 17 minutes, 25-19.

After the game, Ybañez bared that they were motivated by their finals loss to the Bulldogs, who are also seeking their fourth straight title in men’s volleyball.

“Of course po isa na rin yun sa mga motivation namin na gusto naming manalo lalo na sa first game namin laban sa NU, and I think it’s a good start for the team na manalo against the defending champions,” said last season’s Rookie-MVP.

“Siguro makakatulong yun para tumaas yung morale and kumpyansa namin sa sarili.”

Still, it’s only the beginning of the journey in Season 86 for the Golden Spikers with their first game in the bag.

UST faces the UE Red Warriors next on Wednesday, February 21.

Earlier, the FEU Tamaraws made quick work of the UP Fighting Maroons, 25-23, 25-17, 25-15, to open Sunday’s hostilities.

Three Tamaraws finished in double-digit scoring, with Dryx Saavedra leading the pack with 16 points.