Lady Spikers make quick work of Lady Falcons for De Jesus’ 300th win

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Lady Spikers had the perfect start to their title retention bid in UAAP Season 86 after a quick win over the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-16, 26-16, 25-18, in their opening game at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Angel Canino picked up where she left off from last season with a team-high 14 points to spearhead the convincing victory, which also gave La Salle head coach Ramil De Jesus his 300th win in the UAAP.

After back-to-back lopsided set wins, La Salle needed to fend off a tougher challenge in Set 3 when things were knotted at nine points apiece early in the salvo.

But Canino capped off a pivotal 8-1 scoring run with an off the block hit to put La Salle ahead permanently for the sweep, 17-10.

A service error from the Adamson side ended the match, 25-18.

La Salle continues its campaign on Wednesday, February 21, against FEU at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.