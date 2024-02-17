^

Sports

Dongallo shines as UE snaps 14-year women's volleyball slump vs Ateneo

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 17, 2024 | 5:33pm
Dongallo shines as UE snaps 14-year women's volleyball slump vs Ateneo
Casiey Dongallo led UE with 27 points.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Casiey Dongallo had a stellar debut performance in the UAAP, towing the UE Lady Warriors to a historic win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-18, in the opening game of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

In a battle of new-look teams, Dongallo starred with 27 points to tally UE’s first win over Ateneo since UAAP Season 73 in 2010 — breaking a 14-year drought.

Despite first game jitters getting the best of them, as Ateneo drew first blood in the opening set, 25-20, off of a Lyann De Guzman score, UE quickly rebounded in the second set.

UE pulled away midway through the canto after taking advantage of an error-prone Ateneo side.

At their most dominant, UE was ahead by nine, 23-14, after a Shamel Fernandez ace.

The Lady Warriors rode the momentum en route to a tight win in Set 3 where they came back from a 21-22 deficit late. They fired a 4-1 run late, capped off by a sorry attack error from Ateneo to seize the 2-1 lead.

Dongallo, a product of California Academy, then led the cavalry to a late game breakaway in Set 4 after Ateneo came back to tie the set at 13-all.

She scored UE’s last three points to give the Lady Warriors its most optimistic start to a season in recent history.

Providing support to Dongallo’s explosive outing were Riza Nogales and Kayce Balingit who chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Lyann De Guzman paced Ateneo in the losing effort with a double-double of 19 points and 15 excellent digs.  

After the game, UE assistant coach Dr. Obet Vital said that the team’s goal this season is modest — making the Lady Warriors relevant again.

“This is why we went to UE so we can make history. We didn’t want the girls to go to the top and the best of the schools, because what’s the fun in that. So, we wanted to help bring UE back to the map,” he said.

A high-morale UE team will be facing another challenge on Wednesday when they take on the UST Golden Tigresses at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in the main game at 4 p.m.

vuukle comment

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Potential Mbappe arrival excites Madrid fans after PSG decision

Potential Mbappe arrival excites Madrid fans after PSG decision

8 hours ago
Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe seems to be edging towards a Real Madrid move, with excitement already building...
Sports
fbtw
Alcantara, partner ousted in semis of Bengaluru doubles tilt

Alcantara, partner ousted in semis of Bengaluru doubles tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Filipino tennister Francis Alcantara bowed out of the Bengaluru Tennis Open doubles semifinals in India after he and his partner,...
Sports
fbtw
CJ could benext MVP

CJ could benext MVP

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
San Miguel Beer marvels at how CJ Perez, a key piece of the team’s rebuilding in 2021, has developed into a multifaceted...
Sports
fbtw
Staglets face acid test vs Squires in NCAA juniors hoops

Staglets face acid test vs Squires in NCAA juniors hoops

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Three teams headed by San Sebastian College seek to stay on top as they face off separate foes in Saturday’s resumption...
Sports
fbtw
Thompson unloads 35 off the bench

Thompson unloads 35 off the bench

21 hours ago
Klay Thompson came off the bench for the first time in 12 years and scored a season-high 35 points on Thursday to lead Golden...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Victorious Green Spikers seek payback vs Tamaraws

Victorious Green Spikers seek payback vs Tamaraws

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The DLSU Green Spikers are off to a great start in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament, drubbing the Adamson...
Sports
fbtw
Ronquillo, Kampton power Green Spiker past Falcons

Ronquillo, Kampton power Green Spiker past Falcons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
La Salle's one-two punch of JM Ronquillo and Noel Kampton could not be contained as the Green Spikers swept the Adamson Soaring...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama upset in NBA 'Rising Stars' clash

Wembanyama upset in NBA 'Rising Stars' clash

7 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama's hopes of victory in the NBA All-Star week's 'Rising Stars' tournament came to an abrupt end on Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles soar past Red Warriors in UAAP men's volleyball opener

Blue Eagles soar past Red Warriors in UAAP men's volleyball opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles kicked off the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament with a win over the UE Red Warriors,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with