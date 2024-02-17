Que mounts charge with 65; Tabuena fights back

MANILA, Philippines -- Angelo Que continued to flaunt his remarkable skills as the stakes rose, producing a stellar six-under 65 to gain 10 spots in the rankings. He moved to joint eighth even as Miguel Tabuena charged back in time to salvage a 70 and wheel back into contention after three rounds of the Malaysian Open in Seri Kembangan Saturday.

The $1-million event produced another new leader in Jared Du Toit, who pulled ahead with a blistering 62 at the par-71 Mines Resort and Golf Club, which continued to receive severe beating from the men of the Asian Tour for the third straight day.

At joint fourth halfway through the 72-hole championship, the Canadian gained headway with a solid four-under frontside 31 then came through with a couple three-birdie streaks from Nos. 10 and 15 to negate a lone bogey on the 14th.

With a 17-under 196 aggregate, Du Toit claimed a one-stroke lead over Aussie Kevin Yuan, who fired a 68 for a 197, while American John Catlin also turned in a three-under card for solo third at 198.

Korean Bio Kim, Deyen Lawson of Australia, England’s Steve Lewton and Spain’s David Puig, assembled identical 199s to set the stage for a final round showdown featuring a mix of power and putting among a cluster of contenders.

Kim and Lawson carded identical 66, Lewton shot a 68, while Puig matched Du Toit’s nine-under card with a bogey-free round that more than made up for a so-so second round 71.

Six strokes off the lead after 36 holes, Que birdied three of the first seven holes to keep his bid going. Despite a momentary setback with a missed-green bogey on the ninth, the three-time Asian Tour winner rallied with four birdies in the last eight holes to fashion out a 33-32 for a share of eighth with five others.

Tabuena actually threatened the top post with three birdies in the first six holes, reaching 14-under overall. But two bogeys in the next three holes and an uncharacteristic double bogey on No. 10 dropped him to joint 28th from a share of third.

But he fought back with birdies on Nos. 15 and 17, saving a 70 and a 201. Though he slipped to tied 14th, five strokes off Du Toit, the ICTSI-backed ace expressed confidence in his chances for the final 18 holes.

After a sterling 23-putt showing that spiked his second round 65, Tabuena’s short game remained a key asset in his pursuit of another victory following his triumph in the DGC Open in New Delhi, India that anchored his No. 2 finish in last year’s Asian Tour Order of Merit. He posted an impressive 27-putt performance, including nine one-putts, four of which were executed in scrambling fashion.