^

Sports

Que mounts charge with 65; Tabuena fights back

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 17, 2024 | 3:28pm
Que mounts charge with 65; Tabuena fights back
Angelo Que
Released

MANILA, Philippines -- Angelo Que continued to flaunt his remarkable skills as the stakes rose, producing a stellar six-under 65 to gain 10 spots in the rankings. He moved to joint eighth even as Miguel Tabuena charged back in time to salvage a 70 and wheel back into contention after three rounds of the Malaysian Open in Seri Kembangan Saturday.

The $1-million event produced another new leader in Jared Du Toit, who pulled ahead with a blistering 62 at the par-71 Mines Resort and Golf Club, which continued to receive severe beating from the men of the Asian Tour for the third straight day.

At joint fourth halfway through the 72-hole championship, the Canadian gained headway with a solid four-under frontside 31 then came through with a couple three-birdie streaks from Nos. 10 and 15 to negate a lone bogey on the 14th.

With a 17-under 196 aggregate, Du Toit claimed a one-stroke lead over Aussie Kevin Yuan, who fired a 68 for a 197, while American John Catlin also turned in a three-under card for solo third at 198.

Korean Bio Kim, Deyen Lawson of Australia, England’s Steve Lewton and Spain’s David Puig, assembled identical 199s to set the stage for a final round showdown featuring a mix of power and putting among a cluster of contenders.

Kim and Lawson carded identical 66, Lewton shot a 68, while Puig matched Du Toit’s nine-under card with a bogey-free round that more than made up for a so-so second round 71.

Six strokes off the lead after 36 holes, Que birdied three of the first seven holes to keep his bid going. Despite a momentary setback with a missed-green bogey on the ninth, the three-time Asian Tour winner rallied with four birdies in the last eight holes to fashion out a 33-32 for a share of eighth with five others.

Tabuena actually threatened the top post with three birdies in the first six holes, reaching 14-under overall. But two bogeys in the next three holes and an uncharacteristic double bogey on No. 10 dropped him to joint 28th from a share of third.

But he fought back with birdies on Nos. 15 and 17, saving a 70 and a 201. Though he slipped to tied 14th, five strokes off Du Toit, the ICTSI-backed ace expressed confidence in his chances for the final 18 holes.

After a sterling 23-putt showing that spiked his second round 65, Tabuena’s short game remained a key asset in his pursuit of another victory following his triumph in the DGC Open in New Delhi, India that anchored his No. 2 finish in last year’s Asian Tour Order of Merit. He posted an impressive 27-putt performance, including nine one-putts, four of which were executed in scrambling fashion.

vuukle comment

ANGELO QUE

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Potential Mbappe arrival excites Madrid fans after PSG decision

Potential Mbappe arrival excites Madrid fans after PSG decision

8 hours ago
Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe seems to be edging towards a Real Madrid move, with excitement already building...
Sports
fbtw
Alcantara, partner ousted in semis of Bengaluru doubles tilt

Alcantara, partner ousted in semis of Bengaluru doubles tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Filipino tennister Francis Alcantara bowed out of the Bengaluru Tennis Open doubles semifinals in India after he and his partner,...
Sports
fbtw
CJ could benext MVP

CJ could benext MVP

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
San Miguel Beer marvels at how CJ Perez, a key piece of the team’s rebuilding in 2021, has developed into a multifaceted...
Sports
fbtw
Staglets face acid test vs Squires in NCAA juniors hoops

Staglets face acid test vs Squires in NCAA juniors hoops

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Three teams headed by San Sebastian College seek to stay on top as they face off separate foes in Saturday’s resumption...
Sports
fbtw
Thompson unloads 35 off the bench

Thompson unloads 35 off the bench

21 hours ago
Klay Thompson came off the bench for the first time in 12 years and scored a season-high 35 points on Thursday to lead Golden...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Woods withdraws with 'flu-like' illness at Riviera, Cantlay leads

Woods withdraws with 'flu-like' illness at Riviera, Cantlay leads

11 hours ago
Ailing superstar Tiger Woods withdrew in the second round of the Genesis Invitational on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) in...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson's Toring forgoes final UAAP playing year, signs with Farm Fresh in PVL

Adamson's Toring forgoes final UAAP playing year, signs with Farm Fresh in PVL

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
After sustaining a UAAP career-ending injury, Lorene Toring is going pro.
Sports
fbtw
UAAP juniors volleyball MVP Shaina Nitura stays with Adamson for seniors bid

UAAP juniors volleyball MVP Shaina Nitura stays with Adamson for seniors bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Days after leading the Adamson Lady Baby Falcons to a sweep of the UAAP Season 86 girls volleyball tournament, Most Valuable...
Sports
fbtw
Lue fined $35,000 over ref 'cheating' outburst

Lue fined $35,000 over ref 'cheating' outburst

12 hours ago
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has been fined $35,000 after accusing referees of "cheating" following his team's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with