^

Sports

FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers comes to Smart LiveStream App

Philstar.com
February 13, 2024 | 5:27pm
FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers comes to Smart LiveStream App
Hangzhou Asian Games hero Justin Brownlee returns to reinforce Gilas Pilipinas.

MANILA, Philippines – FIBA global partner Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) continues to bring world-class basketball action at the fingertips of Filipino fans as it streams the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers campaign of Gilas Pilipinas via the Smart LiveStream App.

Downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the Smart LiveStream App is now accessible to subscribers of all networks, making it easier for basketball fans to watch and rally behind the country’s men’s national basketball team.

Clustered in Group B alongside New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Chinese Taipei, Gilas will embark on home-away format face-offs beginning on February 22 vs Hong Kong (8 p.m.) and February 25 vs Chinese Taipei (7:30 p.m.).

The February schedule is the first of six windows of the qualifiers, where top two teams from six groups will advance to the Asia Cup in 2025 to be held in Qatar.

Gilas will be led by the winningest coach in Philippine Basketball Association, Tim Cone, who is banking on the team pool’s continuity to lead them to the next stages of the qualifiers. It will be recalled that Cone led the same core team to the Philippines’ first Asian Games gold after 61 years.

The Nationals’ 12-man lineup is composed of seven-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, Dwight Ramos, Kai Sotto, CJ Perez, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Jamie Malonzo, Kevin Quiambao, Carl Tamayo, AJ Edu, and naturalized player and Hangzhou Asian Games hero Justin Brownlee.

“Coming off our successful hosting of the FIBA World Cup 2023, we want to continue empowering all Filipino fans to watch and support Gilas, powered by Smart’s world-class mobile network,” said Kristine Go, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

Those who want to support Gilas on their February 25 match against Chinese Taipei may also buy tickets at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

“Whether you’re cheering from the stands or supporting online via the Smart LiveStream App, we want to enable everyone to rally behind Gilas as they carry our flag on the world stage once again,” said Jude Turcuato, FVP and Head of Sports at PLDT and Smart.

Apart from FIBA games, the Smart LiveStream App also offers convenient access to other live sports, including the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), the ongoing National Basketball Training Center (NBTC), the recent Manila Hustle, and Pokemon Unite Asia Champions League.

Know more about the Smart LiveStream App at smrt.ph/livestream.

vuukle comment

FIBA ASIA

FIBA ASIA CUP

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS

SMART
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Defending UAAP crown will be difficult, Lady Spikers coach admits

Defending UAAP crown will be difficult, Lady Spikers coach admits

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Reigning UAAP women’s volleyball champions La Salle Lady Spikers will have a tough time defending their title in the...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz puts Paris Olympic gold above French Open title

Alcaraz puts Paris Olympic gold above French Open title

9 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz said if he had to choose between an Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics or the French Open title, he would...
Sports
fbtw
Tiger Woods unveils new Sun Day Red apparel line after Nike split

Tiger Woods unveils new Sun Day Red apparel line after Nike split

8 hours ago
Tiger Woods unveiled his new Sun Day Red golf brand and apparel line with TaylorMade, after announcing the end of a 27-year...
Sports
fbtw
New UP volleyball coach Almadro eyes to cultivate winning culture

New UP volleyball coach Almadro eyes to cultivate winning culture

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Changing the culture of the UP Fighting Maroons will be the priority this season for new coach Oliver Almadro.
Sports
fbtw
Cebu native Hyder Amil wins 1st UFC fight

Cebu native Hyder Amil wins 1st UFC fight

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Thirty-three-year-old Filipino-American Hyder Amil made his UFC debut a memorable one. He also served notice to the featherweight...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bucks rip Nuggets; 76ers end Cavs streak; Wemby posts 10-block triple-double

Bucks rip Nuggets; 76ers end Cavs streak; Wemby posts 10-block triple-double

6 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee's rout of reigning NBA champion Denver, while Philadelphia snapped Cleveland's nine-game...
Sports
fbtw
Fuertes, Cua win titles in Gov. Jubahib Cup netfest

Fuertes, Cua win titles in Gov. Jubahib Cup netfest

6 hours ago
Stephen Fuertes and Dhea Cua defied the odds, including top seeded players in their respective categories, to secure victories...
Sports
fbtw
Paris Olympics set for gold medal in luxury promotion

Paris Olympics set for gold medal in luxury promotion

8 hours ago
From the podium to athletes' wardrobes, French luxury goods giant LVMH is planning to put high-end Gallic chic at the heart...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka beats Garcia in Qatar to avenge Australian Open loss

Osaka beats Garcia in Qatar to avenge Australian Open loss

9 hours ago
Naomi Osaka put last week's first round defeat in Abu Dhabi behind her with a straight sets defeat of 15th seed Caroline Garcia...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with