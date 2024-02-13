FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers comes to Smart LiveStream App

MANILA, Philippines – FIBA global partner Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) continues to bring world-class basketball action at the fingertips of Filipino fans as it streams the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers campaign of Gilas Pilipinas via the Smart LiveStream App.

Downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the Smart LiveStream App is now accessible to subscribers of all networks, making it easier for basketball fans to watch and rally behind the country’s men’s national basketball team.

Clustered in Group B alongside New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Chinese Taipei, Gilas will embark on home-away format face-offs beginning on February 22 vs Hong Kong (8 p.m.) and February 25 vs Chinese Taipei (7:30 p.m.).

The February schedule is the first of six windows of the qualifiers, where top two teams from six groups will advance to the Asia Cup in 2025 to be held in Qatar.

Gilas will be led by the winningest coach in Philippine Basketball Association, Tim Cone, who is banking on the team pool’s continuity to lead them to the next stages of the qualifiers. It will be recalled that Cone led the same core team to the Philippines’ first Asian Games gold after 61 years.

The Nationals’ 12-man lineup is composed of seven-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, Dwight Ramos, Kai Sotto, CJ Perez, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Jamie Malonzo, Kevin Quiambao, Carl Tamayo, AJ Edu, and naturalized player and Hangzhou Asian Games hero Justin Brownlee.

“Coming off our successful hosting of the FIBA World Cup 2023, we want to continue empowering all Filipino fans to watch and support Gilas, powered by Smart’s world-class mobile network,” said Kristine Go, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

Those who want to support Gilas on their February 25 match against Chinese Taipei may also buy tickets at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

“Whether you’re cheering from the stands or supporting online via the Smart LiveStream App, we want to enable everyone to rally behind Gilas as they carry our flag on the world stage once again,” said Jude Turcuato, FVP and Head of Sports at PLDT and Smart.

Apart from FIBA games, the Smart LiveStream App also offers convenient access to other live sports, including the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), the ongoing National Basketball Training Center (NBTC), the recent Manila Hustle, and Pokemon Unite Asia Champions League.

Know more about the Smart LiveStream App at smrt.ph/livestream.