^

Sports

Luisita seniors face stiff challenge in PAL Interclub

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 13, 2024 | 3:39pm
Luisita seniors face stiff challenge in PAL Interclub

MANILA, Philippines – Luisita Golf Club is setting out for the Philippine Airlines Interclub golf team championships in high spirits as it aims to defend its title in seniors division when the 75th staging of the annual event is held on February 22 in Mindanao.

However, there is a sense of caution as the Luisitans face tough competition in the event that serves as run-up to the centerpiece Men’s Regular Interclub on March 1 at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro and the Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon.

Despite the departure of Benjie Sumulong, who has joined the Alabang squad, the Tarlac-based squad remains optimistic about their chances for a back-to-back victory. Key players like Jing Tuason, Ferdie Barboza and Marvin Caparros are set to back up the core team, including Rodel Mangulabnan, Ronnie Littaua, Chino Raymundo, Marty Ilagan and Dan Cruz.

“Luisita still has a solid team even without Benjie (Sumulong),” said Luisita non-playing team captain Jeric Hechanova. “But Canlubang should be favored with three new solid players who will be a good addition to their existing lineup.”

In the previous edition, Luisita staged a final round rally to secure a seven-point victory over Canlubang in Cebu City.

But Canlubang and Manila Southwoods are determined to challenge Luisita’s bid for another championship. Both teams have strengthened their rosters for the upcoming competition at the two challenging courses.

Canlubang will still be led by Abe Rosal, Damasus Wong, Zaldy Villa, Abe Avena, and Rolly Viray with support to come from Pem Rosal, John Paul Reyes and Jess Hernandez.

Southwoods, on the other hand, has enlisted the expertise of Jorge Gallent, a multi-titled ace from Alabang Country Club, to bolster their team alongside Junjun Plana, Thirdy Escano, Joseph Tambunting, Theody Pascual and Mandred Guangko, alongside Monet Garcia and Michael Cheon.

Meanwhile, a new format will be implemented to ensure balanced competition, with the men’s regular event adopting a four-to-play, three-to-count setup, deviating from the usual five-player format.

Alabang is eyeing a surprise performance in seniors’ play, led by Sumulong and supported by Arnel Paras, Toti Zara, Kevin Kim, RJ Maclang, Jerome Hernandez, Timmy Yang and Marc Reyes.

vuukle comment

GOLF

PAL INTERCLUB SENIOR GOLF TOURNAMENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Defending UAAP crown will be difficult, Lady Spikers coach admits

Defending UAAP crown will be difficult, Lady Spikers coach admits

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Reigning UAAP women’s volleyball champions La Salle Lady Spikers will have a tough time defending their title in the...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz puts Paris Olympic gold above French Open title

Alcaraz puts Paris Olympic gold above French Open title

7 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz said if he had to choose between an Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics or the French Open title, he would...
Sports
fbtw
No doubt about CJ

No doubt about CJ

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
There’s a raging debate on who actually deserves the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Best Import award after Phoenix’...
Sports
fbtw
New UP volleyball coach Almadro eyes to cultivate winning culture

New UP volleyball coach Almadro eyes to cultivate winning culture

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Changing the culture of the UP Fighting Maroons will be the priority this season for new coach Oliver Almadro.
Sports
fbtw
Tiger Woods unveils new Sun Day Red apparel line after Nike split

Tiger Woods unveils new Sun Day Red apparel line after Nike split

6 hours ago
Tiger Woods unveiled his new Sun Day Red golf brand and apparel line with TaylorMade, after announcing the end of a 27-year...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paris Olympics set for gold medal in luxury promotion

Paris Olympics set for gold medal in luxury promotion

6 hours ago
From the podium to athletes' wardrobes, French luxury goods giant LVMH is planning to put high-end Gallic chic at the heart...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu native Hyder Amil wins 1st UFC fight

Cebu native Hyder Amil wins 1st UFC fight

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Thirty-three-year-old Filipino-American Hyder Amil made his UFC debut a memorable one. He also served notice to the featherweight...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka beats Garcia in Qatar to avenge Australian Open loss

Osaka beats Garcia in Qatar to avenge Australian Open loss

7 hours ago
Naomi Osaka put last week's first round defeat in Abu Dhabi behind her with a straight sets defeat of 15th seed Caroline Garcia...
Sports
fbtw
Alonso says he is 'attractive' to other F1 teams after Hamilton's Ferrari switch

Alonso says he is 'attractive' to other F1 teams after Hamilton's Ferrari switch

7 hours ago
Fernando Alonso said he is "attractive" to other Formula One teams but denied any contact with Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with